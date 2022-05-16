'A new future for Saltend': Can hydrogen and carbon capture create a 'green' chemicals hub on the Humber?

The 100-year old Saltend Chemicals Park is gearing up to become a test ground for hydrogen and carbon capture industrial decarbonisation technologies - BusinessGreen visits the UK's ground zero for net zero
The tangle of cooling towers, pipes, refineries, engines, and turbines that make up the vast Saltend Chemicals Park may not look particularly modern, but the 100-year-old site could be about to find itself...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial