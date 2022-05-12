'We're getting a lot wrong on waste': New data confirms UK recycling rate fell during pandemic-hit 2020

UK household recycling rates appear to be heading in the wrong direction once again, with the latest official figures showing the recycling rate fell 1.6 per cent in 2020.

The latest annual statistics released by the government yesterday confirm 44.4 per cent of waste from UK households was recycled in 2020, which is down from the 46 per cent recycling rate achieved the previous year.

On a regional basis, the recycling rate in Wales rose a fraction to 56.5 per cent in 2020, but the progress was overshadowed by a decline in recycling rates everywhere else. The recycling rate fell from 45.5 per cent to 44 per cent in England, from 50.6 per cent to 49.1 per cent in Northern Ireland, and from 43.5 per cent to 41 per cent in Scotland, according to the new data.

More positively, the amount of municipal waste sent to landfill fell from approximately 6.6 million tonnes to 6.1 million tonnes between 2019 and 2020, continuing its long-term downward trend as more waste is either avoided or sent for incineration to generate energy.

Meanwhile, UK packaging waste recycling stood at 63.2 per cent in 2020, which is broadly the same as the previous year, according to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Defra cautioned that the latest figures for 2020 may well have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw "widespread closures" of household waste and recycling centres across the country, in addition to disruption to some household collection services.

But environmental groups warned the statistics nevertheless highlighted an ongoing failure to ramp up recycling levels, drive down waste, and build a more circular economy in the UK, with the national recycling rate having stood at or around the 45 per cent mark for the best part of a decade.

The lack of progress comes despite the UK having previously been party to an EU-wide target to achieve a 50 per cent recycling rate by 2020.

The UK government has also set out an ambition to achieve a 65 per cent recycling rate by 2035, leaving it with a major uphill battle to ramp up recycling rates over the next decade and beyond.

Dr Richard Benwell, CEO of the Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of 65 environmental groups across England, said that while the Covid-19 crisis may have affected recycling services in 2020, the latest figures still showed far more action was needed from the government.

"We're getting a lot wrong with how we deal with waste - we're burning and burying too much, not recycling enough, and still exporting huge amounts overseas," he said. "Ultimately, the only way to fix this is to stop using so much in the first place. From single-use packaging to throwaway cutlery we're simply consuming too many raw materials that are damaging to extract, polluting to transport and produce into the things we use, and then harmful once again when we dispose of them."

Benwell called for the introduction of a nationwide deposit return scheme that would incentivise consumers to bring back used packaging instead of throwing it to waste, and to put greater legal obligations on companies to deal with the afterlife of the products they sell via more extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes.

"We need to turn off the flow of waste at its source," he added. "Alongside a target to restore nature, the government must set a target in the Environment Act to incentivise using fewer resources in production and consumption, so we don't keep creating and transporting materials all over the world just to be used for a few moments."