'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

Reports have revealed the government is to delay the introduction of high profile legislation requiring firms to provide more detailed reports on their environmental impacts, on the same day as Ministers committed to putting the environment "at the heart" of its policymaking efforts.

The Financial Times reported today that the Financial Services Bill announced in this week's Queen's Speech would not now include new sustainability disclosure requirements (SDRs) following a last minute u-turn from Number 10.

The SDRs were expected to be at the heart of the Treasury's efforts to establish the City as the world's leading net zero financial centre, placing a requirement on listed firms to provide more information on their sustainability claims and set out clear transition plans detailing how they would deliver on the UK's goal to become a net zero emission economy by 2050 at the latest.

However, the FT reported they plans had been ditched from the Queen's Speech at the last minute on Tuesday, as part of a drive from David Canzini, deputy chief of staff in Downing Street, to cut out "unConservative policies". Plans for audit reforms, new powers for the UK's internet regulator, and a proposed overhaul of the regulation of professional football were also postponed.

Government officials said they were still investigating the "the best vehicle for delivering" SDRs and insisted progress was still being made to enhance climate-related corporate disclosures with mandatory transition planning disclosures for financial firms being pursued. Moreover, the government's new Transition Plan Taskforce is working to create a framework under which companies must disclose their plans for transitioning to net zero and this week issued a call for evidence.

However, green groups voiced frustration at the decision to shelve the legislation, arguing any new rules will have to be put on a legislative footing at some point.

Pietro Bertazzi, global director for policy engagement and external affairs at the climate disclosure non-profit CDP, voiced his disappointment at the news, which he described as a "missed opportunity for the UK to reaffirm its position as an environmental leader, uphold the commitments made in Glasgow last year, and make good on its ambition to become the first 'net zero-aligned financial centre'".

"Regulation isn't solely about driving action: the SDRs will be critical in providing businesses across the UK with much needed guidance, clarity and confidence in aligning their business with a 1.5C future," he said. "Businesses are asking for this. CDP hopes that the UK government will take the first opportunity to impose the SDRs and we look forward to supporting them to do so, as we are currently doing through our participation in the Transition Plan Taskforce."

Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email [email protected] to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service.

Ed Miliband, shadow climate secretary, said "the government going backwards on this is the wrong choice and holds back UK's - and the global - green transition".

A spokesperson for the Treasury insisted the UK remained a leader in the development of more ambitious climate disclosure policies. "The UK was the first major economy to commit to mandatory climate reporting and we have made good on that commitment by establishing a full regime this year," they said. "Today, we also launched a call for evidence to develop the gold standard for transition planning, helping to deliver our ambition to make the UK the world's first net zero aligned financial centre."

However, the delay to the legislation provides a stark contrast with the separate publication today of a draft legally-binding policy statement, which sets out how the government plans to embed green protections and enhancement right across its work on Whitehall.

The statement is designed to help Ministers grasp opportunities in their policy work to prevent environmental damage while supporting innovation and sustainable development, and confirms the government's commitment to five internationally recognised legal principles, Defra said.

The document asserts the governments support for the prevention, 'polluter pays', precautionary, integration, and 'rectification at source' principles, all of which underpinned UK environmental policies and regulations derived from the European Union prior to its exit from the bloc in 2020.

But while today's statement commits the government to adhering to these broad legal principles - which in the case of the precautionary principle require policymakers to err on the side of caution when considering the potential for unknown environmental impacts arising from new laws and regulations - the government stressed that they "are not rules and cannot dictate policy decisions by Ministers".

The draft follows a recent public consultation which fed into the development of the policy statement, as a result of which the government said it had strengthened the statement in several areas, including a greater emphasis on embedding environmental principles right from the outset of policymaking.

The draft statement also emphasises the need for Minister to recognise that policy can have both a positive and negative influence on the environment, said Defra.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the publication of the policy statement marked a key step in the delivery of the Environment Act, the government's flagship post-Brexit green legislation which was finally signed into statute last autumn after years in development.

The draft statement, which has today been laid before Parliament for scrutiny prior to full publication, is expected to be finalised in the autumn.

"Our environmental principles will ensure we put the environment at the heart of the government's work across Whitehall," she said. "Ministers will have a duty under the Environment Act to consider opportunities to protect and enhance the environment, ensuring that we leave it in a better state for future generations."

Defra said it would now work to support all government departments in understanding and applying the environmental principles in the statement to their work, including through information workshops and training. It also said it would seek to incorporate these environmental duties into existing government policy guidance, such as the Treasury's 'Green Book' which governs government spending.

Green groups and businesses, which have long sought confirmation and clarity over adherence to international environmental legal principles in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union, welcomed the publication of the policy statement today.

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, called for rapid and full implementation of the legal principles across all government departments in order to ensure they are taken into account "at a very early stage in the policy development process".

"From a business perspective, this will help ensure that all government policies are supportive of positive environmental outcomes, and are coherent and cost-effective," he said. "At a time where the focus is on restoring nature - not just preventing further environmental damage - the consistent implementation of environmental principles across Whitehall should go hand in hand with cross-government efforts to meet the nature restoration targets currently being developed under the Environment Act."

However, Molho also called for further clarity in certain key areas, such as for the precautionary principle, which he suggested could be achieved through the development of specific case studies. "We would encourage the government to work closely with stakeholders on developing these in the months ahead," he said.

The moves come on the same day as the Office of Environmental Protection published a damning report detailing how efforts to reverse the decline of nature and tackle rising pollution levels are struggling to gain traction.