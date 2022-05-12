New fund aims to give closed-loop plastic supply chain a $500m boost

A fund aimed at raising $500m to support the development of a circular economy for plastic has been launched by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).

Investors to the fund will assist the identification and growth of scalable solutions to remove plastic waste from the environment, increase recycling, and drive the global transition towards a circular economy for the plastic value chain, the partners said. The Alliance will serve as a cornerstone investor in the fund.

Industry estimates suggest the transition to a circular value chain for plastic packaging alone represents a potential $1tr global economic opportunity by 2030. However, just nine per cent of the world's plastic is currently recycled with most of it ending up in open dump sites, landfill, waste-to-energy plants, or entering the environment as plastic waste.

"Our goal in partnering with Lombard Odier in relation to a circular plastic strategy is to grow investments in solutions that can help end plastic waste and contribute to a circular economy," said Jacob Duer, president and CEO of the Alliance. "The strategy harnesses the collective intelligence of the plastic value chain and connects it with capital, bringing much needed solutions to scale. I am confident this will help focus financial market attention on the investment opportunity that plastic circularity represents, and help to catalyse multiple sources of financing for investments in circular solutions for plastic waste."

LOIM and the Alliance plan to target key areas which can directly contribute to a circular economy for plastic and accelerate opportunities in both upstream and downstream waste management,including collection and sorting infrastructure, technology-enabled recycling infrastructure, and design solutions for improved plastic durability, reuse and recyclability.

The fund will also aim to drive innovation in plastic chemistry and production which can simplify or make end-of-life treatment easier or more effective.

Jean-Pascal Porcherot, co-head of LOIM and managing partner of Lombard Odier Group, said: "LOIM is proud to be partnering with the Alliance to build and manage a ground-breaking fund that addresses the plastic circularity issue with true solutions. This important mandate reflects the shared values between the Alliance and LOIM, and recognises our deep expertise and highest credentials in sustainable investing."