Battery storage: 350MW Warwickshire site gets green light, as Santander funnels £27m into sector

The UK's burgeoning market for battery energy storage continues to gain momentum, as underscored by a wave of fresh funding and project planning announcements over the past week.

Penso Power and Luminous Energy confirmed last week that they have secured full planning permission to develop a 350MW connection capacity battery storage facility at Hams Hall in North Warwickshire, which the two firms claim could pave the way to deploying more than 1.7GW of battery storage facility in the region.

Situated east of Birmingham and close to the M6 toll road, the Hams Hall project is expected to provide a range of services to support the UK's electricity grid as it becomes more reliant on renewable power, including longer duration services that can store power for up to five hours, the firms said.

Penso Power, Luminous Energy, and BW Group are set to become joint shareholders in the Hams Hall site, with Penso Power tasked with overseeing the project's deployment and managing the site once it becomes operational.

Richard Thwaites, chief executive at Penso Power, said the Hams Hall battery storage facility marked an important project in the firm's "multi-gigawatt pipeline".

"This project is globally significant in scale, and we expect it to play an important role in ensuring the resilience of the UK's electricity system," he said.

In related news last week, Santander UK announced a £27m funding package to support 4 Renewable Energy's plans to build and operate four new battery storage facilities across England, comprising a total capacity portfolio of 107MW.

Plans for the four lithium ion, front-of-the-metre facilities were originally developed by Arlington Energy before they were acquired by 4 Renewable Energy last year, and are now all due to be completed later in 2022.

The new battery storage sites are located in Back Lane in Chesterfield, Gipsy Lane in Rochdale, Ernesettle in Plymouth, and Potsmans Lane in Bexhill on Sea.

4 Renewable Energy, which is the power producing arm of French investment management firm Rgreen Invest, is also eyeing further expansion of its UK portfolio, and is currently pursuing additional UK battery storage projects that are either already under development or ready to build.

The firm's growing UK portfolio builds on a raft of existing renewables projects across Europe, comprising more than 1.5GW of capacity across Spain, Bulgaria, Portugal, Romania and Poland, it said.

Sébastien Rondel, head of direct investment for Rgreen Invest and director of 4 Renewable Energy, said the funding from Santander UK would help to support its first venture in the UK market, where he said the firm was "excited to be an active player".

The funding forms part of more than £250m which Santander UK has committed to the battery storage sector since 2019.

And in further energy storage news, Birmingham University and Scottish technology company Innovatium announced they had started operation of an "industry-first" liquid air energy storage (LAES) demonstration project at Aggregate Industries' Cauldon Cement Works.

The partners said the PRISMA technology - which stands for Peak Reduction by Integrated Storage and Management of Air - has the potential to play a significant role in the decarbonisation of intensive energy companies across a wide range of sectors, with early data suggesting it can deliver up to 25 per cent in energy savings as well as hours of back-up energy storage.

The technology stores energy in liquid air form to provide compressed air, allowing inefficient partially loaded, variable-demand compressors to be turned off, thus improving the total system efficiency at the site by up to 25 per cent.

"We are delighted to reach this major milestone which will underpin the next phase of our growth strategy," said Simon Branch, co-founder and CEO of Innovatium. "The project at Cauldon will give us valuable data on the performance of the system itself - but also 'real-life' evidence of the cost and carbon efficiencies that we believe are achievable."