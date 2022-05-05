'Optimising net zero': Could green hydrogen unlock the next phase of UK decarbonisation?

New report from RenewableUK argues that fledgling green hydrogen industry could play critical role in accelerating net zero transition and boosting energy security
Hydrogen, and particularly green hydrogen produced using renewable power, is suddenly making headlines. For years the gas has been widely regarded as a key component in the net zero transition, but its...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial