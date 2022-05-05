Survey: Global energy industry leaders demand government action to address soaring costs

Global energy industry leaders overwhelmingly believe governments must intervene to protect consumers and businesses facing soaring energy costs in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war with Ukraine.

That is the view of the vast majority of leading energy industry executives and stakeholders, who were surveyed last month by the World Energy Council as part of an exercise that sought to tap the gauge how governments, the renewables, oil and gas, and energy efficiency sectors, and civil society groups are responding to turmoil in global energy markets.

The research found a "staggering" 86 per cent of the 700 respondents surveyed argued governments should intervene to address prices shocks cause by soaring fossil fuel costs in order to ease affordability impacts on energy users, according to the World Energy Council. Respondents also warned that only very limited government action had been taken to date to address energy security and affordability issues.

However, around half of respondents predicted that the impact of covid and increased geopolitical conflict would serve to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions over time.

The Kremlin's decision to wage a war in Ukraine has further exacerbated energy supply shortages which had already seen a surge in global energy prices over the past year in the wake of the pandemic.

As a result, households and businesses have been hit with a huge hike in energy costs, compounded by rising costs of living and inflation that are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, piling pressure on governments to assist affected consumers and help avoid an economic slowdown. At the same time, oil and gas firms have been reaping in record profits, with Shell today announcing $9.1bn of profits over the past quarter alone.

In the UK, the government last month launched its Energy Security Strategy aimed at weaning the country off its dependency on Russian fossil fuels, but it has faced significant criticism for failing to offer more support for households and businesses facing huge costs this year.

Dr Angela Wilkinson, secretary-general and CEO at the World Energy Council, urged governments to find "new ways" to support energy consumers reeling from multiple shocks, including Covid, climate change, conflict, and the rising cost of living.

"Customers are experiencing the pain of higher energy bills and governments must intervene in new ways to connect and synchronise policies on prices, costs, and affordability," she said.

Today's research indicates conflict and climate are now competing for attention among global energy leaders, although 46 per cent of respondents stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between the 'energy trilemma' priorities of energy security, sustainability, and affordability.

Over 80 per cent of respondents signalled they had experienced direct or indirect impacts from the current energy crisis on their supply chains, and the same share expected disruption to continue in the long term or even permanently. A quarter also believe there will be no return to pre-crisis conditions.

However, half of respondents believe the multiple crises of Covid, conflict, rising costs of living, and climate change will lead to a faster transition towards a greener energy system, particularly among those in Asia, Europe, and North America, the findings suggest.

Onshore renewables also account for the largest share of investment reallocation among respondents, with offshore renewables and nuclear frequently cited as a major focus.

Yet oil and gas is also highlighted as a priority investment among respondents, which the World Energy Council said "may suggest a shift in gear from the divestment of the past few years", indicating the current crisis may lead to renewed fossil fuel development as governments look to bolster near term energy security.

On the demand side, meanwhile, energy efficiency is by far the first choice to manage energy demand among respondents in the wake of the crisis, followed by smart systems integration and heat pumps. Energy storage and infrastructure are also highlighted as global priorities for investment across all the regions represented in the survey.

Wilkinson said that while the global energy transition was imperative, it was "never going to be quick, cheap or easy".

"It is a complex process that can only succeed if more people collaborate and manage the tensions between energy security, energy affordability and equity, and environmental sustainability - what we call the World Energy Trilemma," she argued. "Energy is the lifeblood of modern societies and the pain of failure to better manage global energy developments for people, planet and prosperity is being felt in all regions and by all levels of society."