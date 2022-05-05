The UK's nascent electric aviation industry has chalked off another successful test flight, after Cranfield University confirmed that it undertook a series of trials late last month of what is thought to be the first British designed and built, all-electric conventional aeroplane.

The Enabling Aircraft Electrification (EnabEl) project conducted test flights with its eKub electric light aircraft at the Little Snoring airstrip in Norfolk. Following a number of taxi tests and 'low hops', the single seat Sherwood eKub made its first flight of 10 minutes and then a second flight later in the day of 22 minutes.

"The aeroplane flew very much as predicted from our analysis and ground tests; this is a new way of flying, and we're at the start of a steep learning curve on electric flight," said Dr Guy Gratton, associate professor of aviation and the environment at Cranfield University and an Associate Fellow of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots, who is also programme manager for the EnabEl project. "As a test pilot, an aeronautical engineer, and as a researcher, learning all about this new class of aeroplane is one of the most exciting things I've ever done."

Paul Hendry Smith, managing director of The Light Aircraft Company (TLAC), which built the eKub, hailed the flights as "a milestone in electrically powered flight".

The flights are the latest in a series of successful test flights from a number of zero emission aircraft developers across the UK who are increasingly confident commercial scale electric aircraft could be delivered over the next decade.

The eKub is thought to be the first British designed and built all-electric microlight aeroplane, having been developed by a consortium featuring Cranfield University, TLAC, Flylight Airsports and CDO² and backed by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) as part of the Future Flight Challenge (FFC) initiative.

Dr Thomas Delaney, project electrical engineer and Cranfield Research Fellow, said the flights would help the wider light aircraft industry accelerate efforts to decarbonise.

"One of the key outcomes of the project so far is the work that has been undertaken in the background to facilitate the development and operation of all-electric aircraft," he said. "The eKub has been developed as a learning platform so that the project outcomes can now directly advise microlight builders and aviation regulators on both design best practice and new certification standards for the new era of electrified flight."

EnabEl is building two all-electric aeroplanes and the eKub flights are set to be followed by testing of a larger two-seat electric Skyranger Nynja Aircraft, which is being built at Flylight Airsports' base of Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire.