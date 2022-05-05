Shell: Record profits spark fresh calls for windfall tax

Calls for the government to introduce a windfall tax on the oil and gas industry intensified this morning, after Shell announced record quarterly profits that comfortably beat analysts expectations.

Following on hot on the heels of similarly strong results from rivals such as BP and Total, Shell today confirmed that surging oil and gas prices on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine had led to record earnings for the first quarter of the year of $9.1bn. The record results were driven by higher oil and gas prices, growing profits from the company's refining operations, and a strong performance from its trading division.

The company's renewables division also continued to expand, delivering profits of $344m on an adjusted EBITDA of $521m.

Echoing BP's announcement earlier this week, Shell today reiterated plans to ramp up investment in UK energy infrastructure over the coming decade, confirming plans to invest £25bn in a range of new North Sea oil and gas projects and low carbon infrastructure developments through to 2030.

Ben van Beurden, Shell CEO, said the record financial performance would help underpin the company's investment plans which would in turn serve to bolster the UK's energy security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy, but it has also caused significant disruption to global energy markets and has shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy simply cannot be taken for granted," he said. "The impacts of this uncertainty and the higher cost that comes with it are being felt far and wide. We have been engaging with governments, our customers and suppliers to work through the challenging implications and provide support and solutions where we can.

"Generating value through strong earnings and cash flow, coupled with maintaining a healthy balance sheet and continuing the disciplined delivery of our strategy, are crucial for Shell to play a leading role in the energy transition. This allows us to support our customers as they shift to cleaner energy. It's also the best way for us to contribute to the security of energy supplies."

The announcement was welcomed by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who reiterated his calls for the UK oil and gas industry to ramp up investment. "I welcome Shell's plans to invest £25billion into our energy system this decade, and their recent decision to move their global HQ from the EU to London," he wrote on Twitter. "We're backing North Sea oil and gas for our energy security, but in return I want to see profits reinvested back into the UK."

However, the record profits and Shell's plans to continue with its $8.5bn share buyback programme sparked immediate calls for the government to introduce a windfall tax on the industry and use the proceeds to fund energy efficiency programmes and help fuel poor households cope with soaring gas bills.

"A windfall tax on these unexpected record profits of unimaginable sums would be the fastest and fairest way to ease pressure on households feeling the pinch and reduce our dependence on oil and gas, which is the root cause of the cost of living crisis, while slashing future emissions," said Greenpeace UK's oil and gas campaigner, Philip Evans. "By using a big chunk of the bloated profits that Shell, BP and others are raking in to make homes warmer, more energy efficient and kitted out with heat pumps, the government could start to really tackle the climate and cost of living crises simultaneously."

His comments were echoed by Friends of the Earth campaigner Connor Schwartz, who argued that "while giant fossil fuel firms like Shell post massive profits, millions of people are struggling with sky-rocketing energy bills and living in heat leaking homes".

"A tax on these excess profits could help pay for a nationwide free insulation programme, rolled out street-by-street, focussing on those most in need first," he said. "There's no time to waste. The quickest way to bring down energy bills for good is to insulate our homes and invest in cheap and reliable renewable power. And it starts with a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies."

The oil and gas industry has repeatedly argued that a windfall tax would undermine its ability to invest in new low carbon infrastructure, and Shell today highlighted its growing interest in the renewables sector, detailing how over the past quarter it has signed an agreement to acquire Indian renewables giant Sprng Energy group, won bids for 6.5GW of offshore wind power generation, including 5 GW in the UK with ScottishPower and 1.5 GW in the US through the Atlantic Shores joint venture, completed the acquisition of Powershop Australia and announced the acquisition of 49 per cent of wind farm developer WestWind, and started production of green hydrogen at a 20MW electrolyser in China.