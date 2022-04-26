Greenpeace data shows UK has paid Russia £220m for oil imports since Ukraine invasion

As Russia moves to halt gas supplies to Poland, new analysis reveals how the UK is continuing to pay millions for Russian oil
The UK's Russian oil imports have totalled £220m since the country's illegal invasion of Ukraine, a new analysis by Greenpeace has revealed. The data has been released on the same day that the EU accused...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial