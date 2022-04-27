A new coal mine in Cumbria makes no sense for the climate - or Britain's energy security

clock • 5 min read
A new coal mine in Cumbria makes no sense for the climate - or Britain's energy security

A flurry of newspaper articles has speculated that Michael Gove, the UK minister responsible for planning, will shortly approve the long-debated proposal for a new deep coal mine in Cumbria, northern England....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches onshore wind 'dating agency' to match landowners and communities

22 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

In the Loop: Burger King UK becomes first fast food brand to trial re-usable packaging

26 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK Transition Plan Taskforce aims to help firms develop 'rigorous' climate strategies

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
05

Amazon selects eight UK firms for inaugural sustainable start-up accelerator

26 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Infrastructure

Innocent Drinks' Big Rewild installation in Trafalgar Square this morning / Credit: David Parry/PA Wire
Biodiversity

'The Big Rewild': Innocent Drinks launches national urban biodiversity initiative

Firm launches Big Rewild campaign with 'takeover' of Trafalgar Square, as company debuts new 'carbon neutral' orange juice

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
Pictured, from left, co-founder at chief commercial officer Thomas O’Hagan, Graeme Thompson, chief finance officer and Philip Rainey, chief executive officer. Credit: Weev
Automotive

Charging forward: Start-up Weev plans to tackle Northern Ireland's EV charge point deficit

Company announces it is to invest £20m to improve infrastructure for nation's EV drivers

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
Why tackling deforestation is crucial - and how to do it
Supply chain

Why tackling deforestation is crucial - and how to do it

Industry Voice: Asset manager Schroders explains how it is engaging with clients to tackle deforestation in supply chains

Schroders
clock 27 April 2022 • 3 min read