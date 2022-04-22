BBC plots green lifestyle-focused programming across TV, radio, and digital channels

The BBC is planning a raft of climate-focused content across its TV, radio, and digital services during April and May aimed at highlighting positive lifestyle and behavioural choices that can be made to help support the environment, the broadcaster announced today.

Radio 2, The One Show, BBC Sport, Morning Live, and children's programmes including Blue Peter, Go Jetters and Hey Duggee are just some of the areas of the broadcaster's output which will be dedicating programming and initiatives to climate and environmental topics over the next two months, the corporation said.

A particular focus for climate and environmental content across TV, radio, and digital will fall during the broadcaster's Green Week, which it set to take place from 16-20 May, with daily themes looking at how to curb environmental impacts from the home, travel, shopping, eating, and leisure activities, according to the BBC.

Planned initiatives include 'Go Green', a collaboration between Radio 2 and The One Show which is set to feature social action content exploring how people can "live a greener and more sustainable life", as well as highlighting particular people who are leading the charge in driving environmental action.

Young climate champions are also set to feature in a new BBC Bitesize initiative called the Regenerators Hall of Fame, while BBC Sport plans to profile efforts being taken by sporting individuals and organisations worldwide to build a more sustainable future, it said.

BBC Sport also plans to host a Sport Positive Summit later this year, which will include an inaugural awards ceremony celebrating leadership, teamwork, and athletes driving forward the climate and environmental agenda.

Such efforts come on top of BBC's existing Our Planet Now brand, which curates all the broadcaster's green-focused radio and TV content available on iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Charlotte Moore, BBC's chief content officer, said today's announcements - which were timed to coincide with Earth Day today - would be followed by further new climate and environmental programmes and initiatives that are currently being planned by the broadcaster.

"The initiatives we are announcing today exemplify the commitment we made at COP26 in signing the Climate Content Pledge, which is to go even further in helping audiences understand what's at stake as well as highlighting what we can all do to make a difference, not only in our specialist content, but also through some of our most popular and best loved brands," she said.

The moves form part of the BBC's commitment to enhances its climate-focused content, in addition to its approved Science-Based Targets to cut the organisation's Scopes 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, while using carbon offsets to achieve net zero by 2030.

The announcement also comes on the same day as a new global poll from Ipsos Mori highlighted how the vast majority of the public are keen to take steps to curb their environmental impacts but are commonly unaware of the most effective measures they can deploy to reduce their emissions.