PM defends green levy on energy bills as he hits back at 'prejudice' against green agenda

The Prime Minister has dismissed calls from some Tory MPs to scrap the green levies that are added to consumer energy bills to support clean energy projects.

Speaking to reporters on an official trip to India yesterday, Boris Johnson mounted a staunch defence of the government's renewable energy agenda and appeared to take a swipe at colleagues in Parliament that have been calling for a row back on green policies in response to the gas price crisis.

The Prime Minister said investment in clean technologies would reduce bills for households across the UK and as such removing the levy on bills would prove counterproductive. He also hit out at 'prejudice' against the green agenda, which he argued failed to understand how rapidly clean technology costs had fallen in recent years.

"I want to do everything we can to alleviate the cost of living but actually if you look at what - this is very important what I'm saying - there's a lot of prejudice against the green agenda," Johnson said. "Actually, green technology, green sustainable electricity can help to reduce bills. Overall, if you look at what we have done with renewables it has helped to reduce bills over the last few years and will continue to do so."

He added: "That's why one of the things I want to do is use this moment to have, to really drive towards more offshore wind turbines."

The Prime Minister defence of the levy comes just days after media reports indicated government officials were exploring whether to scrap the 'green levy', following pressure from some backbenchers to enact such a move in light of record energy bills.

The Net Zero Scrutiny Group of MPs, founded by former Brexit Minister Steve Baker, has been piling pressure on ministers to scrap charge, which adds roughly £153 to the average annual energy bill and funds clean power contracts, energy efficiency schemes, and fuel poverty programmes.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the government was considering gradually phasing out or removing the levy altogether from this autumn.

However, while the proposals have been characterised as "scrapping" the green levy any move to axe the levy altogether would result in the government breaching contracts with clean power generators and scrapping energy efficiency schemes that serve to reduce households' bills. As such, the government has been exploring whether to shift some or all of the green levy off bills and into general taxation, with the Treasury directly funding the schemes currently supported through the levy.

Some green groups and energy companies have backed such proposals, arguing that funding clean energy contracts and energy efficiency programmes through general taxation would help reduce energy bills and ensure projects are funded through progressive taxation.

Ministers are under growing pressure to set out new measures to protect households from the rising cost of living, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak coming under fire for not doing enough to help cash-strapped families in last month's Spring Statement.

Asked whether government would be launching new support for struggling households before the Autumn, the Prime Minister said: "We'll do whatever we can to help."

He also confirmed that he expected Sunak to remain as Chancellor until the next autumn Budget, seemingly dismissing rumours that his colleague was likely to be reshuffled this summer.

Johnson made the comments on the same day as he unveiled a string of new green technology deals between the UK and India, including plans to build a new Switch Mobility electric bus R&D centre in the UK, and the opening of a new Asia Pacific headquarters for the North Yorkshire bus manufacturer in Chennai.

Johnson also announced fresh investment from Indian manufacturer Bharat Forge and electric truck maker Tevva Motors to build a new site in England's south-east.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Johnson said the two countries were "taking big steps together on energy security, helping each other to reduce our dependence on imported hydrocarbons - and adopt cheaper, more sustainable home-grown alternatives".