Google's philanthropy arm donates $2m to Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets

Carbon markets connect companies looking to reduce their climate impact with projects that remove or reduce GHG emissions | Credit: iStock

Google's philanthropic arm has donated $2m to the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets, the independent body working to establish environmentally and socially robust carbon trading rules for the rapidly expanding voluntary carbon market.

Announcing the grant from Google.org yesterday, the Integrity Council said the funds would support its drive to ensure the voluntary carbon market drives a just transition away from fossil fuels and helps cap global temperature increases at 1.5C, the more stretching goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

Google is among the many companies around the world set to increasingly participate in the voluntary carbon market over the coming decades, as it works to reach net zero emissions by compensating for the hardest-to-abate emissions in its supply chain with credits issued by carbon removal projects.

Integrity Council Chair and former SEC Commissioner, Annette Nazareth, said the group was "delighted" to receive the grant from Google and would also expand on its existing relationship with the tech giant's corporate sustainability team.

"Our theory of change is simple: first build a voluntary carbon market with integrity, and scale will follow," she said. "This funding will help drive the Integrity Council's work to ensure high-quality carbon credits channel finance towards genuine and additional greenhouse gas reductions and removals projects that go above and beyond what can otherwise be achieved."

The Integrity Council is one of two initiatives currently exploring how voluntary carbon markets can be made fair, credible, and robust, with the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), chaired by former UN climate envoy Rachel Kyte, similarly working to address concerns about the credibility of the fast-expanding market.

The initiatives have been launched amid calls for more robust policing and governance mechanisms for the voluntary carbon market sector, so as to better ensure the funding flowing into carbon offset projects from public and private sector actors deliver promised emissions reductions and do not have negative impacts on host nations, local communities, and biodiversity.

The attempt to establish more robust standards for carbon offset projects is also set to play into the intense debate around the extent to which companies and countries should be able to purchase carbon offsets, amid fears the approach can provide cover for large polluters taking minimal steps to reduce their absolute emissions.

The Integrity Council announced last month that it plans to establish new "definitive global threshold standards" for voluntary carbon credits in the third quarter of 2022, following a public consultation set to take place in the second quarter of this year.

These standards, set to be known as the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) and Assessment Framework (AF), will set the bar for what constitutes high-quality carbon credits in order to increase accountability and confidence in carbon markets and mobilise much-needed climate finance at scale, the Integrity Council said.