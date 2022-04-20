The Highway Code is to be updated for the era of self-driving cars, clarifying drivers' responsibilities in self-driving vehicles, including when a driver must be ready to retake control of their vehicle.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the changes would mean drivers would now be able to experience the "full benefits of the first self-driving vehicles when they arrive".

The changes to the Highway Code aim to ensure the first wave of autonomous vehicle technologies can be used safely, setting out clearly how motorists in self-driving vehicles must be ready to resume control in a timely manner if they are prompted to, such as when they approach motorway exits.

The update follows a public consultation which found the majority of respondents were broadly supportive of proposed changes to the Highway Code to clarify drivers' responsibilities when using self-driving vehicles.

"This is a major milestone in our safe introduction of self-driving vehicles, which will revolutionise the way we travel, making our future journeys greener, safer and more reliable," said Transport Minister Trudy Harrison. "This exciting technology is developing at pace right here in Great Britain and we're ensuring we have strong foundations in place for drivers when it takes to our roads."

It follows a call for evidence from the government announced in April last year after it confirmed vehicles fitted with Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) technology could be the first example of self-driving technology to be deployed at scale.

Existing technologies available on the market are 'assistive,' meaning drivers must currently always remain in control of their vehicles.

Designed for use on a motorway in slow traffic, ALKS enables a vehicle to drive itself in a single lane, up to 37mph, while maintaining the ability to return control easily and safely to the driver when required.

While the update will allow drivers to view content which is not related to driving on built-in display screens, it will remain illegal to use mobile phones in self-driving mode, given the greater risk they pose in distracting drivers.

With self-driving technology rapidly developing across the world, Britain's first vehicles approved for self-driving could be ready for use later this year. However, vehicles will undergo rigorous testing and only be approved as self-driving when they have met stringent standards, the government said.

The government is continuing to develop a full legal framework for self-driving vehicles to enable the safer and greener movement of people and goods in the UK. Officials are working with industry, regulators, and safety organisations to ensure drivers can access information to help them use the vehicles safely, the DfT said.

The development of self-driving vehicles could create around 38,000 new, high-skilled jobs within Britain's industry that would be worth £41.7 billion by 2035, the government estimates. The technology also has the potential to curb emissions by optimising vehicle efficiency and making electric vehicles that feature self driving functionality more attractive to prospective customers.

However, the technology remains controversial, with some commentators yet to be convinced the approach is safer than manual driving.