'Manifesto for Regenerative Fashion': New sustainability pledge signed by Burberry, Stella McCartney, and more

clock • 2 min read
The Himalayan landscape has been damaged by unsustainable farming techniques. Credit: Balipara Foundation
Image:

The Himalayan landscape has been damaged by unsustainable farming techniques. Credit: Balipara Foundation

New manifesto from the Prince of Wales's Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force aims to help accelerate development of circular and bio-based innovations

A 'Manifesto for Regenerative Fashion' has been unveiled by the Prince of Wales's Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force, with support from major brands such as Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Stella...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Green beer: Budweiser to help bars connect to renewable electricity suppliers

'Creating a revolution': Bioplastic LPs to help end music industry's reliance on fossil fuel-based PVC

Most read
01

Aldi trials all-electric refrigerated food supply trailer powered by its own wheels

14 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

Kellogg's, Kraft-Heinz, Jaguar Land Rover and PepsiCo ink deals for blue hydrogen from HyNet cluster

14 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

England's tallest onshore wind turbine to power 3,000 homes by 2023

19 April 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Mining is part of the Cornish landscape': Inside the push to make Cornwall a lithium powerhouse

19 April 2022 • 10 min read
05

Shell and Uniper plot 720MW blue hydrogen plant on the Humber

14 April 2022 • 4 min read

More on Biodiversity

'Creating a revolution': Bioplastic LPs to help end music industry's reliance on fossil fuel-based PVC
Climate change

'Creating a revolution': Bioplastic LPs to help end music industry's reliance on fossil fuel-based PVC

New material has been launched as part of a week-long campaign to enhance the music industry's sustainability credentials

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 20 April 2022 • 3 min read
ACE team at the site near Lawrence Weston (Credit: Ambition Lawrence Weston)
Wind

England's tallest onshore wind turbine to power 3,000 homes by 2023

Thrive Renewables provides £4m loan to support development of Bristol-based community energy project

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 19 April 2022 • 3 min read
The new GCSE is set to launch from 2025 | Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Government to launch natural history GCSE to prepare students for 'the biggest challenges facing mankind'

Department for Education confirms arrival of natural history GCSE ahead of the launch of its wider Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy this week

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 19 April 2022 • 3 min read