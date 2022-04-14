'Immediate action and fresh thinking': Intel plots road to net zero by 2040

Inside Intel's 5th generation processor | Credit: Intel
Image:

Inside Intel's 5th generation processor | Credit: Intel

Semiconductor giant sets out plans to invest slashing core and value chain emissions through greener product design, energy conservation and new renewables-powered facilities

Intel Corporation has set its sights on achieving net zero emissions within its own operations by 2040, in addition to slashing emissions and energy use across its products and value chain, as the IT semiconductor giant unveiled details of its decarbonisation strategy yesterday. 

The strategy sets out specific goals to increase the energy efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of Intel products and platforms, as well as plans to additionally work with customers and industry partners reduce lower the greenhouse gas footprint of the "entire technology ecosystem".

Intel, which is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer by revenue, has also set interim milestones for 2030, including using 100 per cent renewable electricity use across its global operations by that date, as well as investing approximately $300m in energy efficiency at its facilities in a bid to achieve four billion cumulative kilowatt hours of energy savings.

The firm also said it would build new factories and facilities to meet US Green Building Council's LEED program standards, including recently-announced investments in the US, Europe and Asia.

Moreover, it plans to launch a cross-industry research and development initiative to identify greener chemicals with lower global warming potential and to develop new abatement equipment.

"The impact of climate change is an urgent global threat," said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer. "Protecting our planet demands immediate action and fresh thinking about how the world operates. As one of the world's leading semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, Intel is in a unique position to make a difference not only in our own operations, but in a way that makes it easier for customers, partners and our whole value chain to take meaningful action too."

Elsewhere, the strategy outlines Intel's plan to slash its Scope 3 value chain emissions. To support customer sustainability goals and reduce Scope 3 product-use greenhouse gas emissions, the company said it would increase the energy efficiency of its products including through a new goal to achieve a fivefold increase in performance per watt for its next generation CPU-GPU, 'Falcon Shores' semiconductors. The company said it also remains committed to its 2030 goal to increase product energy efficiency tenfold for client and server microprocessors.

The latest targets bolster the firm's progress to date. The company claims its cumulative greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade are now nearly 75 per cent lower than they would have been in the absence of its green efforts.

"Intel has been a leader in sustainability results for decades," said Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer at Intel. "With leadership comes responsibility. We're now raising the bar and entering an exciting era to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our operations by 2040." 

