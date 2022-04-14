Aldi trials all-electric refrigerated food supply trailer powered by its own wheels

An all-electric refrigerated lorry trailer powered in part by kinetic electricity generated as the vehicle's wheels turn is currently being trialled by Aldi as part of the supermarket chain's efforts to decarbonise its food logistics operations.

The 'Ecool' trailer powers up its on-board batteries by converting kinetic electricity generated from its wheels turning on the road into electricity, meaning Aldi's food and drinks products are kept cool while reducing energy consumption, driving down emissions and minimising air pollution, the supermarket explained.

The trailer, which can also be plugged in and charged up at Aldi's regional distribution centre in Cheshire, emits zero CO2 nor any particle pollutants such as smoke, dust or other substances that damage the environment and human health, according to the supermarket.

Announced yesterday, the trial forms part of Aldi's efforts to reduce lower carbon emissions in its lorry fleet. The retailer is currently trialling more environmental fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

From this year, moreover, all new Aldi trailers are set to be fitted with solar mats to generate power and track the solar energy and CO2 savings they deliver.

"We want to do as much as possible to reduce our environmental impact," said AnnLiz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK. "That's why we have been carbon neutral since January 2019 and use energy from renewable sources. This latest step forms part of this commitment. We already have effective energy efficiency systems in place and are pleased to be taking this one step further by trialling the latest technology within our transport fleet."

Last year the supermarket moved to eliminate single-use plastic from its own-brand tea bags.

Switching the oil-based plastic sealing on tea bags to biodegradable alternatives, would remove approximately 1.4 billion pieces of single use plastic from its shelves annually, the firm said, preventing the equivalent of 80 tonnes of single-use plastic from going to landfill each year.

In April last year, Aldi also trialled its first packaging-free products at its store in Ulverston, Cumbria. Four household staples-basmati rice, brown rice, penne pasta, and wholewheat fusilli - can now be bought loose in the store with Aldi providing customers with free paper bags that are fully recyclable and made of FSC-certified material.

Aldi said that if the trial proved successful it would consider rolling out the approach more widely across its sites, arguing that the move could remove more than 130 tonnes-or more than 21 million pieces-of plastic annually from stores.

The supermarket is aiming to halve the volume of plastic packaging it uses by 2025 and wants all of its own-label products to be recyclable, reusable and compostable by this year.