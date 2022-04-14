'Plausible': Why scientists believe delivery of COP26 climate targets could cap warming at 1.9C

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
More than 153 parties submitted new national cliamte plans ahead of COP26 | Credit: iStock
Image:

More than 153 parties submitted new national cliamte plans ahead of COP26 | Credit: iStock

But researchers warn achieving 1.5C target is highly unlikely unless national climate pledges are strengthened and followed with policy action

The world stands a chance of capping global temperature rise at just below 2C if governments act quickly to enact the policies required to deliver on their national climate pledges, fresh scientific research...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

SBTi kicks off development process for new net zero finance standard

Sustainability is top organisational priority for EMEA business leaders, Google survey finds

Most read
01

Octopus Energy swoops for heat pump manufacturer RED in 'multi-million pound' deal

12 April 2022 • 3 min read
02

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

12 April 2022 • 6 min read
03

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
04

Tech giants launch $925m fund to shrink costs of carbon removal technologies

12 April 2022 • 4 min read
05

NatWest launches £1.5m climate training programme for 16,000 staff

11 April 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Upwards inflationary pressure is being largely driven by surging fossil fuel energy costs
Buildings

CBI: 'Double-down' on green energy investment to combat rising UK inflation

Britain’s biggest business group reiterates call for major investment in home and building energy saving measures as UK inflation hits 30-year high

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
Greenpeace has tracked UK supermarket rubbish to illegal dumping sites in Turkey | Credit: Greenpeace
Policy

'Is it morally right?': Environment Agency head calls for UK ban on waste exports

Sir James Bevan argues complete ban on waste exports would help grow UK recycling sector, boost jobs and the economy, and help tackle waste crime

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 April 2022 • 5 min read
Floods are becoming increasingly common in England as the climate changes
Policy

Defra claims £2.6bn flood defence rollout could save UK £28bn in damages

Government warns climate crisis 'brings with it greater risks' as it analyses success of investing in flood and coastal erosion defences

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 April 2022 • 3 min read