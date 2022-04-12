Octopus Energy swoops for heat pump manufacturer RED in 'multi-million pound' deal

Octopus Energy has today announced a "multi-million pound investment" in heat pump manufacturer Renewable Energy Devices (RED), in a move it claimed would help to make heat pumps "cheaper and better for UK customers".

The undisclosed investment sum is to be used to expand RED's current factory in Northern Ireland, enabling the manufacturer to boost heat pump production capacity to more than 1,000 heat pumps a month.

Octopus Energy said the investment would see it take a controlling interest in the Northern Irish firm, before undertaking a full acquisition by the end of this year.

The energy firm said the move would help to disrupt the current UK heating market, allowing it to build "quiet, highly efficient and stylish-looking" heat pumps, initially for the UK market only. The products are set to be offered in a range of different sizes, with a focus on smaller options suitable for the most common homes in the UK, it said.

Octopus Energy said that, if purchased in conjunction with the UK government's new Boiler Upgrade Scheme - which offers up to £5,000 off the cost of installing an electric air source heat pumps - its products would cost roughly the same as a gas boiler to purchase and install.

"This agreement will involve major investments into heat pump manufacturing, creating valuable green jobs across the UK and helping increase our energy security by getting more homes off gas, and drive down costs for customers," said Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Group. "This is the 'Model T' moment for the heat pump industry. Thousands of heat pumps rolling out of RED's Craigavon factory a month is just the beginning. Like the original Ford, we're planning to scale production every year, cutting costs even further and making heat pumps affordable for everyone."

Jackson added that Octopus Energy would continue RED's commitment to Northern Ireland, expanding its factory in Craigavon and creating 100 new jobs. That comes in addition to Octopus Energy's plans to build a new £10m research and development site for the decarbonisation of heat in Slough, Berkshire.

Octopus Energy also plans to incorporate its 'smart grid' technology into the heat pumps, which it said would enable the devices to make the most of spare capacity on the electricity grid and distribution networks, and reduce the load at peak times, thereby also lowering running costs for customers. For homes with electric vehicles and/or solar panels, the smart tech can also further enhance efficiency, it said, with solar panels capable of reducing heat pump running costs by as much as 70 per cent.

The announcement comes in the wake of the government's Energy Security Strategy last week, as part of which it announced a new £30m Heat Pump Investment Accelerator Competition, which is set to launch later in 2022, in a move aimed ramping up domestic heat pump production to increase UK energy independence.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan also welcomed Octopus Energy's announcement this morning. "The Energy Security Strategy has laid out a future where we will be powered by homegrown renewable and nuclear energy and heat pumps using this cleaner, cheaper electricity will allow us to warm our homes," he added. "The government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme will make grants of up to £5,000 available for fitting this green technology and together with private sector investment such as this by Octopus Energy, we're making heat pumps an affordable, convenient and obvious choice for consumers - especially with global gas prices at record highs."