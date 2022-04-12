'Is it morally right?': Environment Agency head calls for UK ban on waste exports

Environment Agency chief executive Sir James Bevan has called for a complete ban on exporting waste from the UK, arguing the move would help grow the UK's recycling sector, generate jobs and boost the economy, while also helping to tackle rampant waste crime.

In a speech delivered today to an event held by trade body the Environmental Services Association (ESA), Bevan argued the UK's current waste export regime harms wildlife, communities and human health in other countries and can be easily exploited to provide cover for "illegal and damaging waste trafficking".

Currently, UK waste shipments abroad have to comply with regulations and controls which cover most non-hazardous materials. The government has also promised to ban or restrict the export of polluting waste to all non-OECD countries under its plans for the Environment Act which passed into law in November, although it has yet to set a date or further details underpinning this ambition.

However, both environmental groups and companies in the UK recycling sector have long called for a complete ban on experts of all types of waste to all countries worldwide, not just non-OECD countries, arguing the current regime is far from stringent enough.

In his speech earlier, Bevan said the UK's current system allows many types of household and commercial wastes to be exported for processing and recycling without prior approval and with "very little paperwork", he said, and in some instances without the prior consent of the authorities in importing countries.

"There's a lot of money to be made in exporting ‘misdescribed' waste, and a lot of damage that happens as a result to people and the environment, mostly in developing countries," he said.

Greenpeace and other environmental groups have in recent years highlighted the damaging impact household waste exported from the UK is having abroad, having carried out investigations that had found plastic rubbish from the UK has been dumped and burned in Turkey rather than recycled.

In his address, Bevan questioned whether waste exports are morally justifiable. "Sending certain kinds of waste abroad is legal, but is it right?" he said. "Is it morally right to dump the waste we create on another country to deal with? As more countries refuse to take our waste, how sustainable is it as a business model for those who currently export it from the UK?"

Bevan noted that a requirement for the UK to manage all its waste would drive recycling and spur innovation and new business in the UK, including at firms that currently ship their rubbish abroad. The move would also enhance the UK's environmental reputation, he noted, because it would end the damage caused by British rubbish dumped in other countries.

"The battle against the waste criminals is worth the fight," he said. "Literally, because every £1 spent on it brings at least £4 of benefit to the economy. But also because it will help with everything else the nation wants to focus on now. It will help deliver growth - a vibrant legitimate waste sector contributes to that."

Waste crime is rampant across the UK, and on the rise, Bevan warned, pointing to Environment Agency calculations that suggest that 18 per cent of waste is currently managed illegally at some point in its lifetime.

Bevan pointed to a string of waste crimes prevalent in the UK, beyond exploitation the UK's waste export system. Illegal waste operators are also engaged in dumping, burning and burying waste, running illegal waste sites, or purposefully mis-labelling waste going into landfills to benefit from lower rates of tax, he said.

He therefore called for tougher penalties and more and longer prison sentences for those caught engaging in waste crime, and for convicted criminals' assets to be seized more often in order to raise more funds fight against waste crime.

"There is a reason why organised criminals have moved into waste crime," he said. "Its attractive. The rewards are high - as high or higher than robbery, drug dealing or contract killing - the chances of being caught have always been relatively low, and the penalties if you are caught traditionally light."

In his speech, Bevan also called for a new charge on industry that could help tackle waste crime, and for the Environment Agency's financing agreement to be amended so that it can put the income it generates from regulating the legitimate waste industry towards the crackdown.

"Like much of the waste involved, waste crime itself is toxic," Bevan said. "It threatens every community through its thuggish links to crime and its willingness to despoil the places where people live. It undermines investment, growth and jobs in the legitimate waste businesses which the Environmental Services Association represents.

"It costs our economy around a billion pounds a year. And it harms our planet, because it piles more damage on top of the destruction that pollution and the climate emergency is wreaking on ecosystems, wildlife, and our way of living."

Megan Randles, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, welcomed the Environment Agency's intervention as "hugely welcome", noting it would pile pressure on government to update its waste exports policy.

"The fact is the current system is broken," she said. "We can't go on dumping our plastic waste on other countries, fuelling a form of waste colonialism. This is unjust and unsustainable.

"The government is setting new waste targets through the Environment Act. It's an opportunity they must seize if they're serious about tackling the plastic crisis. Front and centre of this should be an immediate ban on dumping our waste abroad married with ambitious action to reduce single use plastic at source.