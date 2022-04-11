Paul Polman: Retailers ignoring green consumer shift risk 'heading to graveyard of dinosaurs'

Retailers around the world which fail to grapple with the green shift in consumer buying habits which is driving up demand for more environmentally-friendly products and services risk consigning themselves to "the graveyard of dinosaurs", according to former Unilever CEO Paul Polman.

Delivering the annual lecture at the World Retail Congress in Rome last week, Polman said society had reached a tipping point on the climate and biodiversity crises, and that the cost of inaction was far higher than the cost of action - something laggard companies "ignore at their peril".

Corporate sustainability guru, who now helps run the social and environmental group Imagine, highlighted the generational shift in retail buying habits, which he said showed younger consumers were increasingly demanding more on social and environmental issues from brands and retailers.

"Consumers are demanding change, especially Millennials and Gen Z - they want to buy from brands that stand for something and they are willing to pay more for it," said Polman. "They will also choose to work for more responsible employers so companies would be well served to focus on their people and take action at the level that is needed. The ones that don't I think are already heading to the graveyard of dinosaurs."

Before stepping down in 2018, Polman led consumer goods giant Unilever CEO for over 10 years, which owns 45 well-known brands in the UK including Marmite, Walls ice cream, PG Tips.

Polman also argued in his speech that the world had more than enough capital to invest in delivering a more sustainable economy if mindsets could be shifted.

He pointed out that Covid-19 had cost Europe and the US $70tr "to save lives and livelihoods" with a further $35tr of global GDP likely to be lost this decade in the wake of the pandemic. "That is infinitely more than what it would cost to implement the sustainabile development goals," he said.

His comments came as a new in-depth study highlighted growing interest in sustainability across the global retail sector, with a survey carried out by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) suggesting sustainability is a key strategic priority for major retailers, but that few have set clear goals to measure progress.

Released to coincide with the World Retail Congress, the survey polled 37 major retail businesses around the world - including grocers, fashion firms and those selling homeware and electronics - with annual revenue ranging from $1bn to $500bn.

The findings indicate widespread understanding of the competitive advantages to ‘winning in sustainability', with firms highlighting the benefits of a competitive edge over rivals, cheaper borrowing, lower costs, attracting new customers, and retaining employees, as well as the potential for tapping into new revenue streams.

Yet while 60 per cent of the firms polled believe their company's goals were "bold and differentiated", more than half had still not set any sustainability key performance indicators (KPIs) across their businesses to measure progress, the survey found.

Moreover, less than 20 per cent are currently on track to cut their value chain - or Scope 3 - greenhouse gas emissions by enough to meet the Paris Agreement goal to limit the rise in global temperature rise to 1.5C.

In a bid to turn sustainability ambitions into action, the report proposes a three-pronged strategy for retail businesses, including prioritising sustainability targets so they carry as much weight as other parameters when embarking on new business opportunities.

Secondly, retailers should strive for end-to-end integration, with sustainability-related KPIs embedded at all levels of the business, and firms should also "reimagine their value chains" by building closer relationships with suppliers and localising production, it suggests.

Report co-author Shalini Unnikrishnan, a managing director and partner at BCG, said there was a need for retailers to act quickly, with progress more important than perfection in driving sustainability.

"There may be an inclination to wait for perfect data on sustainability drivers and constraints before starting to act, but that would be a mistake," she said.