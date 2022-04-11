Centrica teams up with Push Energy to ramp up UK solar and battery pipeline

Centrica has struck a deal with renewables developer Push Energy to build a pipeline of solar projects in the UK, in support of the energy giant's ambition to deliver 900MW of domestic solar and battery storage capacity within the next five years.

The framework agreement announced today will see Push Energy work with Centrica Business Solutions' Energy Assets team to develop large-scale, grid-connected solar and battery storage assets, taking them from site identification all the way to commercial operation.

A spokesperson for Push Energy said the firm aimed to bring potential sites for development to Centrica's attention, which the latter could then come on board with as an investor.

"Push is committed to helping the UK reach net zero by 2050, by developing and constructing sustainable solar farms that give back to the local community," said Amit Oza, chief commercial officer for Push Energy. "Working with Centrica is an excellent opportunity which will help us accelerate this process."

The Push Energy spokesperson said the firm aimed to support Centrica in delivering "as much as possible" of the latter's aim to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage capacity in the UK by 2026.

Bill Rees, director of Centrica Energy Assets, said: "This is an important relationship and a big step towards our aim to develop, build, manage and optimise a 900MW portfolio of Centrica-owned solar and battery projects, that will help provide our customers with clean energy."

In related news, UK-based energy storage firm Field has snapped up a 20MW battery site in Newport, Wales, capable of delivering 40MWh of grid balancing and flexibility support.

The acquisition brings Field's pipeline of storage capacity in the UK to 775MW, having only started operations a year ago.

It follows the firm's acquisition of a raft of storage projects such as Field Oldham 20MW (20MWh), Field Gerrard's Cross 20MW (20MWh) and Field Auchteraw 50MW (100MWh) last year, with the Oldham site already under construction and further sites in development, it said.

The company aims to use machine learning to manage energy storage assets for "maximum efficiency and returns", with a plan to secure 1.3GW of battery storage across the UK by 2024.

Amit Gudka, CEO and founder of Field, said last week's IPCC report warning of the urgency of the need to decarbonise worldwide demonstrated that "it really couldn't be clearer that the time to act on the renewables transition is now".

"There's still a massive way to go, but Field is on track to meet the target we set to get 1.3GW connected to the grid by 2024, and we're hopeful that even bigger milestones will follow as we lead a huge acceleration of the energy infrastructure sector," he said.