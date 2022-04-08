GRIDSERVE Electric Highway completes charging network upgrade programme

Ten months on from its acquisition of the Electric Highway network of chargepoints from green energy supplier Ecotricity, GRIDSERVE today announced it has upgraded all its chargers across the UK's motorways.

Since June 2021, over 300 existing Medium Power Electric Highway chargers at over 130 motorway service areas run by Extra, Moto, Roadchef, Welcome Break and Westmorland, have been replaced and now provide contactless card payment, 24-hour support, and real-time status updates.

The company said that alongside the upgrades it had started to deliver new High Power Electric Hubs, which consist of six or more high power chargers, with three of these new sites operational today in Swansea, Exeter, and Burton-in-Kendal, and a further nine currently under construction.

The new hubs are on major arterial routes in south Wales, the south west, and north west England and provide 24 new chargers that can deliver up to 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes, the company said.

GRIDSERVE also stressed that the initial upgrade programme for its chargers would now move into a new phase, highlighting how this month sees the start of the roll out of the dual charging feature on the medium power chargers on the GRIDSERVE Electric Highway, which enables multiple connectors to be used at the same time, on a single charger, doubling the number of cars that can charge at once.

"As an early adopter of electric vehicles myself, the Electric Highway network played an essential role in enabling me to make the switch," said GRIDSERVE CEO Toddington Harper. "However, those days are long gone and GRIDSERVE's focus is delivering an EV charging network fit for purpose to support the mass-market transition to electric vehicles.

"Following us commencing the upgrades in 2021, within a matter of months the GRIDSERVE Electric Highway achieved the highest customer satisfaction rating in the network's 10-year history in Zap-Map's consumer survey. Headwinds caused by global supply chain issues, manufacturing and transportation delays, compounded with new contractual issues to work through, made completing our upgrade plans more challenging than we had initially anticipated, so we are really pleased to be able to celebrate this milestone today."