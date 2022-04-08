A day after the government's Energy Security Strategy sparked a tidal wave of criticism over the failure to prioritise measures that can reduce energy imports in the short term and the absence of new funding, Minister will today announce a wide-ranging £375m package to support the development of innovative new energy technologies.

The funding includes £240m to support the domestic production of hydrogen, £2.5m of new funding for next-generation nuclear technology projects, and a £5m boost for carbon capture research efforts.

"This investment will unlock the enormous potential of hydrogen fuel, advanced nuclear reactors and Carbon Capture to level up the UK energy landscape and deliver for businesses and households," said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. "High gas prices and Russia's aggression in Ukraine have highlighted the urgent need to produce more of our energy here in the UK. That's why we have set out bold plans to harness clean, cutting-edge, homegrown technologies and build the energy security we need for the future."

At the heart of the new funding package is a new £240m Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, which will directly fund the development of low carbon hydrogen production projects. The government said it is aiming to deliver the first wave of awards from the fund before the end of this year.

The new funding is accompanied by plans for a 'Hydrogen Business Model', which aims to provide up to £100m of support for green hydrogen projects that produce the gas using electrolysis. The mechanism will emulate the contract for difference regime that has helped drive investment in the offshore wind industry by covering the difference between the cost of production, known as the strike price, and the sale price for hydrogen or reference price. The scheme is expected to launch during the summer.

In addition, a £26m Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator scheme will provide innovation funding to support UK industry in adopting hydrogen for use in industrial processes, the government said.

The announcements come a day after hydrogen emerged as one of the big winners in the government's Energy Security Strategy, with Ministers doubling the target for domestic hydrogen capacity to 10GW by 2030.

The new funding package also includes a £2.5m competition for bidders seeking to develop a UK Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) and £5m of new funding to support the development Carbon Capture and Storage technologies.