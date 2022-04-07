Government eyes legally-binding zero emission vehicle sales targets from 2024

The government has unveiled further details of its plan to set legally-binding minimum sales targets for zero emission cars and vans from 2024, after yesterday launching a nine-week consultation over proposals for a new Zero Emission Vehicles mandate for auto manufacturers.

First touted in the government's Net Zero Strategy last year, the mandate would set bespoke annual percentage goals for the number of zero emission cars and vans each manufacturer would have to meet, in a bid to further accelerate the rapidly growing market for electric vehicles (EVs).

The measure has long been called for by green business groups and climate campaigners alike, with a similar policy having been effective in ramping up the market for EVs in California in recent years.

In the UK, the government today said it remained committed to introducing minimum zero emission vehicle sales targets from 2024 based in proportion to each carmaker's size and overall vehicle production capacity, with the threshold likely to be raised each year through to 2035.

The move is aimed at supporting the ban on sales of new conventional petrol and diesel cars from 2030, with new hybrid vehicles that are capable of achieving a minimum driving distance in zero emission permitted for sale through to 2035 before a full ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans of any type comes into effect.

Transport technologies did not feature in the government's Energy Security Strategy, which was also released yesterday, but in launching the new consultation the Department for Transport said setting a requirement for carmakers to sell an ever-increasing number of zero emission vehicles that could be powered by increasingly renewable energy sources was "vital for the UK's energy security".

"Recent global events have demonstrated that continued reliance on fossil fuels makes the UK susceptible to geopolitical issues when those issues impact on global fuel production," it said. "As an island nation, the UK has the best wind, wave and tidal resources in the whole of Europe. The new regulatory framework will promote the use of this domestic energy production, reducing our reliance on imports."

EV sales in the UK have been surging over the past couple of years, setting yet another monthly record in March with EVs making up 22 per cent of the overall car market with just shy of 40,000 units shipped. Over 60 per cent of the new vehicle market in the UK is now made up of firms committed to 100 per cent zero emission vehicle sales by 2030.

However, despite the rapid expansion of the market EV sales are still not currently growing quick enough to match the trajectory required for UK climate targets and the 2030 petrol and diesel car sale ban to be met.

The government said mandatory sales targets would therefore help expand the number of EV models for consumers to choose from, while also providing more market certainty for investors, carmakers, chargepoint operators and energy providers.

As such, the government is seeking industry views on what specific targets should be set to further accelerate adoption, with a view to publishing its final plans for the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate and tabling legislation later this year.

Given zero emission car sales are expected to reach around 20 to 30 per cent of the overall market by 2024, while zero emission van sales are only on course to reach between eight and 15 per cent by the same date, separate mandates for cars and vans are envisaged.

The government indicated that firms would likely be given certificates for each zero emission vehicle they sell, and would be required to hold a certain number of these by the end of each year as proof they have met their sales targets, with those falling short to face as yet unspecified fines.

However, those unlikely to meet their targets, or which look set to overshoot them, would have the option of trading certificates with other carmakers, with the government seeking views on how best to design such a system, according to the consultation documents released today.

Meanwhile, in a bid to support the proposed Zero Emission Vehicles mandate, the government is also planning to introduce fresh CO2 emissions regulations for fossil fuelled cars "primarily to prevent any part of the fleet being left 'unregulated'".

The general CO2 fleet regulations are "not intended to drive significant reductions to the CO2 emissions of new conventional vehicles, but to avoid increases", the government explained, adding that further details are expected later this year.

"Manufacturers should then be able to focus their new investments, research, and development in technology to accelerate the shift to fully zero emission vehicles," it said. "The CO2 emissions regulation would be a fixed target with no tradeable elements."

Commenting on the launch of the consultation today, Caterina Brandmayr, head of climate policy at Green Alliance, urged the government to ensure legally binding goals for zero emission vehicles are suitably ambitious.

"Pushing for carmakers to increase sales of pure electric vehicles will bring down costs for drivers, cut our reliance on volatile fossil fuels and boost UK manufacturing," she said. "But ambitious sales targets are needed to ensure more people can benefit from clean cars sooner."

The ZEV proposals are broadly supported by green groups and a significant number of auto manufacturers that have already committed to rapidly expanding their range of EVs and ending the sale of internal combustion engine cars. But some in the industry have warned about the cost implications of a new mandate and argued it will be difficult for manufacturers to comply with. Reports earlier this week suggested Toyota was threatening to pull manufacturing out of the UK unless the government waters down its mandate plans.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade association SMMT, said the proposals for a new Zero Emission Vehicles mandate were "the most ambitious of any major market in the world", but argued further regulation was needed to encourage consumers to purchase EVs "not just compel manufacturers to produce".

"Any mandate must be pragmatic, flexible and reflective of every manufacturer's long-term commitment," he said. "It must also avoid being so complex and prescriptive that it becomes a straitjacket for the market and UK manufacturing investment. The danger is that consumers will lack the incentive to purchase these new vehicles - vehicles that will remain more expensive than traditional petrol and diesel cars for a number of years to come - in the quantities needed, keeping their older, more polluting vehicles for even longer thereby undermining the carbon savings this regulation seeks to deliver. Market transformation is proven to work fastest when mandates are matched with incentives and, for automotive electrification, we also need commensurate and binding targets for infrastructure provision.

"The industry is committed to decarbonising, welcomed the government's Ten Point Plan and is up for the challenge of net zero," he added. "We will now work closely with government during its consultation process to ensure that the final regulation helps the market transition to zero emission motoring."