An ultra-energy efficient home in North London has become the first residential building in the UK to secure net zero carbon verification via the UK Green Building Council's recently-launched industry standard, its developers announced today.

Max Fordham House has achieved net zero certification for both operational and construction carbon from UKGBC, making it the first building of any type to achieve the feat, its developers have claimed.

Operational net zero carbon verification is based on assessing a year's actual in-use energy data for a building, while construction certification can be secured by assessing the emissions associated with the building materials used, Max Fordham LLP explained.

The RIBA award-winning house - located in the London Borough of Camden - was designed for and lived in by the late British designer, engineer and sustainable design pioneer, Max Fordham. Fordham, who founded the building services engineering firm which shares his name, passed away earlier this year.

His company Max Fordham LLP described the project as a prime example of how net zero homes can become a key part of the UK's housing solution. In addition to UKGBC net zero verification, the building has also secured Passivhaus certification denoting low energy design standards, and incorporates high standards of insulation and draught proofing, according to the firm.

"The house being Passivhaus certified and now becoming the first to achieve Net Zero Carbon status is a great way to honour Max and his huge contribution to the delivery of sustainable buildings," said Ali Shaw, partner and principal engineer at Max Fordham LLP. "Max's house is a built example of his legacy: it shows how a beautiful home can also meet the highest sustainability standards."

While the firm said it is "practically impossible" to construct a building without generating at least some CO2, it explained that Max Fordham House re-used some elements of existing structures to significantly reduce the emissions associated with the building of a new home. To minimise carbon emissions during construction, concrete with a low carbon cement replacement was used alongside other natural, low carbon materials, such as timber for the roof structure, window frames, and façade as well as internal insulation made from woodfibre and flooring made from cork, it said.

Yetunde Abdul, head of climate action at the UK Green Building Council, hailed the what she said was the first residential building to secure net zero carbon status via the membership organisation's own certification process.

"Max Fordham LLP was one of the first organisations to verify their own office buildings as net zero carbon using UKGBC's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Framework in 2020, and it's fantastic to see this leadership extended to include Max Fordham's very own house," she said. "Achieving net zero carbon in both construction and in operational energy using UKGBC's framework is not just an industry first for a residential property but for any built asset, making this a truly pioneering project."