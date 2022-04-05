Green energy security is achievable immediately - there's no need to wait

The UK has the energy sources and capability to wean itself of gas fairly quickly. but political ambition is needed, writes REA's chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska
As we all face exorbitant energy bills, it is important that the UK makes the most of its domestic energy resources to create an energy future, which is independent, secure, and stable. Historically...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial