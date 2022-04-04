Energy storage firm BatteryLoop is to use battery technology from old Mercedes-Benz vehicles in a project that could boost the reliability of renewables on the Swedish electricity grid.

BatteryLoop has signed a supply frame contract agreement with Mercedes-Benz Energy to deliver electric vehicle (EV) batteries from end-of-life vehicles for use in its its BLESS solution, which stands for BatteryLoop Energy Storage System.

The company said the first delivery of the new system will be made this year and will see a 2MW system installed in Sweden, helping to balance the grid and tackle bottlenecks in local grids. A capacity of 2MW equals approximately 10,000km of driving with an electric car, the company said.

"With second-use batteries and a power-optimising system we can also, based on the Swedish environmental research institute lifecycle analysis, save 1,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per 3MW energy storage system from the production and, at the same time, generate the same benefits for the grid," said said Rasmus Bergström, BatteryLoop's CEO. "Additionally, we see that these systems can generate a SEK7-10 million [£556,000 to £808,000] net income per year for customers."

Mercedes-Benz Energy has accumulated extensive expertise in using EV batteries for stationary applications, Bergström added. With the help of a sophisticated data management system, the conditions of all Mercedes-Benz EV batteries can be analysed allowing the system to forecast the battery cells' future lifespan.

Gordon Gassmann, CEO Mercedes-Benz Energy, said: "With BatteryLoop we have a partner that has showed deep knowledge in the ESS market, and we are convinced that our products will play an important role in the markets where BatteryLoop operates. The long-term engagement we see in BatteryLoop and its owner was key to our decision."

The deal is the latest in a series of agreements between automakers and energy storage specialists, which could see used EV batteries play a major role in providing grid balancing or offsite energy storage services.

For example, last month Jaguar Land Rover announced a partnership with Primac to repurpose old electric vehicle batteries into portable energy storage units.

The Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System has been created in partnership with generator manufacturer Pramac and is powered by second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries taken from prototype and test vehicles. The system uses the storage capacity of the used batteries to supply zero-emission power where access to mains supply is limited or unavailable.