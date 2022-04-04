The Energy Security Strategy: What we know so far

Speculation continues to mount over what will feature in the government's crucial new Energy Security Strategy with Ministers at loggerheads over key parts of the plan - here's the latest on what policies could make the cut
Could this be the week the much-trailed Energy Security Strategy is finally released? More than a month after Russia invaded Ukraine - sending already high oil and gas prices soaring and sparking calls...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial