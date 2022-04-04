Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express has partnered with research organisation SINTEF as part of a new project to deliver zero emission ships along the Norwegian coast by 2030.

While decarbonising the world's shipping industry is considered a huge technical challenge, Norway has emerged as a leader in the emerging field of green shipping, with the Norwegian government having set a target to reduce emissions from the industry by half by 2030 and promote the development of low and zero-emission solutions for all vessels.

"We as a group have ships sailing all over the world, and we see that the Norwegian coast is an ideal location for this kind of game changing project, where we can benefit from the innovative Norwegian expertise in green shipping," said Hurtigruten's group CEO, Daniel Skjeldam.

The Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express - which dates back to 1893 - carries locals, tourists, and goods between 34 ports in Norway and is already upgrading its existing fleet through a programme which is sexpected to cut its carbon emissions by 25 per cent and NOx emissions by 80 per cent.

However, the company has now also earmarked the route between Bergen to Kirkenes for the launch ot its first zero emissions ships.

As such, the SINTEF partnership, which was announced late last week, is set to support all aspects of the new zero carbon shipbuilding program, from design, propulsion, energy, and fuel to hotel operations and digital solutions. The goal is that the new ships will be emission-free to both air and sea, and sustainable from a circular economy perspective.

Alexandra Bech Gjørv, SINTEF president, said: "With this project, Hurtigruten Norway and SINTEF can show the world that green and sustainable passenger ships can be achieved in the near future. Cutting emissions in the maritime sector is by no means an easy feat, and we need ambitious companies like Hurtigruten Norway to take initiatives like this."

An initial feasibility study has already begun with maritime industry partners, SINTEF said, with partners invited to participate in taking the project further towards development and qualification of innovative green ship designs and technologies in the next phase of the project.

"We have built our last fossil fuelled ship for the Norwegian Coastal Express," said Hurtigruten Norway CEO Hedda Felin. "When we sail the coastal route for the next 100 years, it will be emission-free, making the world's most beautiful voyage even more spectacular."

In related news, investment firm M&G has this week announced a NOK 1 billion (£88m) senior secured loan to support ferry operator Fjord1 AS' green plans.

Fjord1's has a market share of around 45 per cent, carrying approximately 16 million passengers each year. Thirty-four of the company's 83 vessels are now hybrid-electric with that figure set to hit 50 per cent in the short term, it said.

Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe, chief financial officer at Fjord1, said: "We are pleased to have completed this successful refinancing with M&G and other tier-1 international lenders. The refinancing ensures that the Fjord1 can continue to grow its leadership position and further increase its sustainability impact in the coming years."

The investment has been made on behalf of M&G's Catalyst investment strategy and external institutional client funds managed by M&G.

"We are pleased to provide financing to a company that's embracing the changes required to reduce its impact on the environment and create a sustainable future for the industry," said Beata Sperling-Tyler, associate director in M&G's Infrastructure Finance team. "Given the dynamics of the domestic ferry industry in Norway and Fjord1's leading position, this investment should provide a resilient and stable income stream for our investors."