'Essential reference': IPCC gears up to set out climate crisis solutions in landmark report

A landmark report that explores how to reduce the impacts of climate change around the world is set to be published this afternoon, after marathon negotiations between government officials and scientists over the wording of the final text wound to a close late on Sunday night.

The last chapter of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth assessment report (AR6) report is now expected to be published at 4pm UK time today, six hours after initially planned, following a gruelling approvals process which has been described as the longest in the 34-year history of the UN body.

The Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change report is the third part of the sixth assessment cycle of the IPCC and follows a report on the physical science and trajectory of climate change published in August and a study into the impacts of the environmental crisis published in February.

The Working Group III report is the most contentious of the trio, because it explores the policies, financial mechanisms, and technologies that the world's leading climate scientists believe are required to tackle the escalating climate crisis. It is the first such report published by the UN body since the Paris Agreement was signed, with the fifth assessment cycle wrapping in 2014.

Intense debate over the final wording of the report is reportedly behind the report's delayed publication, with India, Saudi Arabia, China, and Ecuador understood to be among a group of countries to have pushed back at some of the summary document's conclusions.

IPCC vice chair Jean-Pascal van Ypersele tweeted late on Sunday that negotiations were set to officially wrap with a final reading and check-up this morning, after more than 150 hours of wrangling between government officials and scientists over the final form of the summary document of the report that is presented to policymakers around the world.

"This was the longest #IPCC approval plenary in the 34-year long history of @IPCC_CH," he wrote. "Due to end on April 1st (probably a bad date), it will formally end on April 4. The world will have to wait a little more than expected to read it but it will be another landmark #ClimateReport."

Extracts of a draft version of the document suggest climate scientists were in agreement that capping global temperature rise at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels would require "major energy system transformations" that would include a rapid decline in fossil fuel consumption and major investments in clean energy and energy efficiency, according to the Sunday Times' Ben Spencer.

On Twitter, he noted that the draft had estimated that meeting the Paris Agreement's more stretching target would cost between 2.6 and 4.2 per cent of global GDP by 2050, but was in some circumstances more economically attractive than maintaining the carbon-intensive status quo. It also set out how the scientists estimate that electricity's share of the global energy mix to grow from 20 per cent today to 60 per cent by 2050 as fossil fuel consumption declines, he said.

Major fossil fuel producers such as Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and India have historically been accused of using their leverage at the IPCC and other high-profile UN climate negotiations to slow the pace of global climate action, with India and China successfully campaigning for a last-hour watering down of the Glasgow Climate Pact's language on fossil fuels at last autumn's COP26 Climate Summit.

Van Ypersele noted that today's report would be a critical guide for tackling climate change over the coming years. "Like the previous reports of #IPCC, this new #ClimateReport devoted to mitigation (how can we reduce greenhouse gas emissions to protect climate and respect the objectives of the #ParisAgreement) will be an essential reference for the years to come," he wrote.

A concluding Synthesis Report summarising the findings of the sixth assessment cycle will be published by the IPCC in autumn 2022, ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit taking place in Egypt.

The report is expected to highlight the rapid cost reductions achieved by the renewables and electric vehicle technologies, the emergence of low carbon innovations in so-called hard to abate sectors, and the role of negative emissions projects. However, it will also stress that a step change in the pace of clean tech deployment and the rapid retirement of high carbon infrastructure is urgently needed to deliver on the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement.