Energy Entrepreneurs Fund: Clean tech SMEs in line for £10m government funding boost

Government announces latest wave of funding support for clean tech entrepreneurs, as well as support for 14 14 new energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects

Small business  helping to drive the UK towards "clean energy independence" could be in line for a slice of the government's latest £10m funding round via its Industrial Energy Transformation Fund.

Ministers this week announced they were seeking applications for the latest round of the long-running Energy Entrepreneurs Fund, which aims to support clean tech start-ups in England and Wales who are working to find innovative ways of cutting the UK's reliance on expensive, carbon intensive, and nature depleting fossil fuels. The new funding is expected to support between 15 and 20 projects across the country. 

Energy Minister Greg Hands said the UK's clean tech start-up community had already played a crucial role in establishing the country as a world leader in green energy. "The Energy Entrepreneurs Fund is backing the next generation of inventors and innovators to drive forward cheap and reliable low-carbon technologies, create jobs and reduce our reliance on expensive fossil fuels," he added.

Since 2012, the government's Energy Entrepreneurs Fund has awarded more than £100m worth of grants, supported 214 projects and leveraged more than £500m in private investment, the government said.

For the first time, the latest round of the scheme has ring-fenced £1m of funding for energy projects in Cornwall, following an announcement by the Prime Minister last year that the region would receive funding to mark Cornwall's role in playing host to the G7 Summit.

To be eligible, at least 75 percent of a project's activities must take place in the geographical boundary of the county of Cornwall.

In related news, the government this week also announced £7m in funding for 14 energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects across England and Wales in the final part of the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund's Phase 1 competition window. Projects will help organisations improve their energy efficiency, reduce energy bills, and cut carbon emissions, the government said. 

Winners include Phillips 66, who will be using funding to help electrify its Humberside refinery, while Sheffield Forgemasters is to fund a project to decarbonise the production of large-scale forgings and castings at its Sheffield steelworks. Global mineral product manufacturer Rockwool will also use new government funding to help install a system to substantially reduce carbon emissions at its site in Bridgend, South Wales.

