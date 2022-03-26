Government touts £200m green bus funding as it eyes end to fossil fuel bus sales

Government eyes end date for sales of new fossil fuel buses by 2032 at the latest, as it touts fresh funding for zero emissions buses across England
Towns and cities across England are set to benefit from almost 1,000 new zero emission buses, after the government today unveiled the recipients of nearly £200m of funding to support the roll out of hydrogen...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial