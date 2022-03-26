Government touts £200m green bus funding as it eyes end to fossil fuel bus sales

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Coventry has been earmarked as England's first all electric bus city | Credit: Zenobe
Image:

Government eyes end date for sales of new fossil fuel buses by 2032 at the latest, as it touts fresh funding for zero emissions buses across England

Towns and cities across England are set to benefit from almost 1,000 new zero emission buses, after the government today unveiled the recipients of nearly £200m of funding to support the roll out of hydrogen...

