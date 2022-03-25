Last call for entries for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards

BusinessGreen has today issued a final call for entries for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards.

After a wave of extension requests came through late last week, we moved the entry deadline for the awards by one week to midnight tonight, Friday 25 March. However, to be in with a chance of winning at the ceremony this June you must complete your entries today!

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards celebrate businesses, NGOs, public sector bodies, investors, and individuals across 25 different categories all rigorously judged by a panel of sustainability professionals and green economy experts. They're a fantastic opportunity to meet with hundreds of the UK's top green business leaders and celebrate the best of green economy.

The awards are free to enter, so don't miss this chance to shine a light on your achievements as part of the the UK's world-leading green economy.

Once entries have closed the shortlist will then be revealed in early April, and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 22 June at The Brewery in London - so make sure you have the date in your diary!

If you have any queries on the event or submitting your entries, please do get in touch. The awards are free to enter, but in order to be able to host the awards we do require all shortlisted finalists to confirm their attendance at the awards ceremony.

Best of luck - we look forward to hearing from you and reading your inspiring entries!