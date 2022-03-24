Online tech and retail giant Amazon has today unveiled the first five electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to be added to its UK fleet, kicking off a roll-out that will see nine such vehicles hit the road by the end of the year.

The 37-tonne DAF CF Electric HGVs are to operate from Amazon's fulfilment centres in Tilbury and Milton Keynes, enabling the company to transport goods with zero tailpipe emissions. The five vehicles replace diesel HGVs and should result in up to 100,000 annual road miles being fuelled with renewable electricity instead of diesel, preventing 170 tonnes of carbon emissions.

John Boumphrey, Amazon's UK country manager, said the latest investment put the firm ahead of many of its competitors when it comes to the switch to zero emission transport. "Amazon is one of the first companies in the world to put electric heavy goods trucks on the road," he said. "We're committed to becoming net zero carbon by 2040, and this is a milestone as we continue to decarbonise our transportation network so we can deliver more customer orders using zero emissions vehicles."

The deployment of electric HGVs builds on the company's work to decarboinise its delivery fleets, which has seen it roll out 1,000 electric vans in the UK.

The arrival of the new vehicles forms part of both Shipment Zero - Amazon's goal to deliver 50 per cent of shipments with zero emissions by 2030 - and its wider Climate Pledge to reach net zero emissions across its business by 2040.

Investment Minister Lord Grimstone said the arrival of the electric HGVs would provide an example to other businesses that zero emission road freight transport is now possible.

"This is further proof that the UK's logistics sector continues to be at the forefront of efforts to electrify fleets and transition to zero emissions vehicles," he said. "Amazon's introduction of its first-ever fully electric heavy goods vehicles in their UK fleet is fantastic news not only for their customers but for our wider efforts to end our contribution to climate change and transition to cleaner modes of transport."

The new vehicles were unveiled as it was announced that Amazon has joined the UK and European Corporate Leaders Groups (CLG UK and CLG Europe), joining with a host of blue chip corporates to push for more ambitious climate policies and legislation across the continent.

Convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, the groups' stated purpose is to support policymakers by "taking a lead on climate ambition, showing their readiness to implement changes to support the transition to a climate neutral economy and supporting wider systemic change within the sectors they operate".

The news of Amazon's first electric HGVs in the UK comes on the same day as Swedish freight technology company Einride announced a major new partnership with A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) that will see it provide the shipping giant 300 Einride connected electric trucks.

Hailing the deal as the largest operational contract for electric heavy duty road freight deployment to date, Einride said it will deliver the connected electric trucks between 2023 and 2025 so as to electrify Maersk's North American warehousing, distribution, and transportation business in select US cities.

"This is one of the biggest deals ever made to make transportation sustainable, and it comes at a critical time," said Robert Falck, CEO of Einride. "Not only is the road freight industry responsible for close to eight per cent of all global CO2 emissions - a number that will continue to grow if cost-effective change is not made today - but you also have a world that is more aware than ever before about the urgent need to shift to electric. I admire Maersk for its boldness in leading the way - for standing out in its commitments as a shipper to tangibly make the transition happen."