Reports: Boris Johnson to push ahead with onshore wind expansion despite Cabinet concerns

Boris Johnson is set to push ahead with plans to loosen planning rules to allow an expansion of onshore wind capacity across England and Wales, according to reports, despite the misgivings of some Cabinet members who continue to view turbines as a blight on the countryside.

Whitehall officials are reportedly drawing up plans to introduce a new target to deliver around 30GW of onshore wind power capacity by the end of the decade, in addition to increased targets for offshore wind, floating wind, solar power, and nuclear as part of the emergency Energy Security Strategy that is now expected to land next week.

Ministers have yet to make a final decision on key aspects of the plan, with "all options on the table" according to a source quoted in the Guardian. But the newspaper reports that officials as plotting enhanced targets of 16GW for nuclear, 50GW for offshore wind, and 50GW for solar by 2030.

However, various reports in the media this morning - including the FT - suggest the Prime Minister is poised to push ahead with plans to expand onshore wind regardless of pushback from some Cabinet colleagues, some of whom favour fracking despite the high costs and risks associated with it.

Cabinet members who have voiced support for expanding renewable energy and onshore wind in recent weeks include the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, and Levelling Up.

The news came as Octopus Energy yesterday launched a new scheme designed to offer communities close to where the firm has built onshore wind turbines a 20 per cent discount on their energy bills, in a bid to drum up further support for renewable energy projects, according to the Express.

The upcoming Energy Security Strategy is being developed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has further exacerbated already surging global fossil gas and energy prices, leaving nations across Europe scrambling to find alternative energy sources to reduce dependency on Russian oil and gas.

The Strategy is therefore widely expected to include enhanced ambitions for a host of home-grown, low carbon electricity sources and efficiency measures in order to boost energy security, slash emissions, and reduce the UK's exposure to volatile global markets for fossil fuels.

Since 2015, however, planning rules put in place under then-Prime Minister David Cameron have effectively banned the development of new onshore wind farms in England, which has seen the growth in capacity ground to a halt.

That is despite onshore wind having become the cheapest new form of electricity available in the UK, and the technology commanding widespread public support in numerous polls and surveys. Recent analysis has found that the decision to effectively ban new onshore wind farms has led to higher energy bills by leaving the UK more reliant on imports of fossil fuels.

There's been argument over the years as to whether onshore wind was "effectively banned" in England



TL;DR yes, it was



Here are the numbers:



🛑89% of councils don't allow wind

📉96% drop in planning apps

📉97% drop in turbines gaining permission

➡️11 schemes approved 2016-2021 pic.twitter.com/gGoniPj6mm — Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) March 23, 2022

However, expanding onshore wind capacity over the coming years requires the Cameron-era planning rule to be overturned, and the push to do so has reportedly provoked a rift in Cabinet which led to publication of the Energy Security Strategy being pushed back into next week.

Should the PM push ahead with loosening the planning rules for onshore wind, it would mark a major victory for industry and environmental groups which have long been campaigning for the effective ban to be overturned for years.

Greenpeace UK's chief scientist Dr Doug Parr today voiced his support for loosening planning rules to expand onshore wind.

"For all his failings Johnson is right here," he said. "I cannot comprehend now why some Cabinet ministers would prefer fracking which is dirtier, slower, less certain, more unpopular."