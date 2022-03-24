Climate resilience: London announces funding boost for capital's green spaces

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has awarded £4m to six projects in the capital designed to increase green space and protect the city from the impacts of climate change.

Projects to receive a tranche of £3.44m of grant funding include plans to open up access to the West Reservoir in Hackney, plant new areas of meadow in Lambeth, as well as schemes that tackle river and surface water flooding, link up existing green spaces, and improve walking and cycle routes.

The funding package, which is drawn from the Green and Resilient Spaces Fund, also sets aside £520,000 in development funding for 13 projects designed to enhance green space across London.

The Fund, launched last year, is aiming to restore more than 57 hectares of public green space, equivalent to the size of over 2,000 tennis courts, while also restoring nature to five kilometres of river in the capital.

Announcing the move yesterday, Khan said London was already experiencing the "devastating impact" of the climate crisis first hand, pointing to flash floods in the summer of 2021 and heatwaves the year before that led to almost 500 additional deaths.

"As Mayor, I want London to lead the way in tackling the climate emergency and for all Londoners to have access to great green spaces close to where they live," he said. "The new funding I am announcing today and my Rewild London Fund are just the start of even more investment in green spaces, nature and projects to improve life in our city and help tackle the climate emergency, so we can build a greener, fairer London for everyone."

City Hall has also announced this morning that it has unlocked £1.5m of funding to help make 100 schools more climate resilient, as part of a partnership with Thames Water and the Department for Education. The funds will target schools most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, prioritising the top 10 per cent of schools with highest surface water flood risk and those that fall within the worst bands of the GLA's Climate Risk Mapping exercise, it said.

Thames Water CEO Sarah Bentley said the company was delighted to be working with the General London Authority and DfE on the programme.

"One of the ways we're supporting is through offering experts to do site visits to reduce water use, helping schools to fix leaks on their pipework and put in place water efficient fittings," she explained. "This programme will deliver so many great benefits. It'll help reduce flooding and unnecessary water usage, while also helping younger generations to understand the importance of our scarce and precious resource so they can continue to protect it for future generations."

