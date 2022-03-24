Government touts £1.6bn plan to drive five-fold increase in EV charge points by 2030

The government plans to funnel £1.6bn towards expanding the UK's electric vehicle (EV) charging network over the remainder of the decade, setting a target today for drivers to have access to around 300,000 public charging points across the country by 2030.

Ahead of the launch of it hotly-anticipated EV Infrastructure Strategy tomorrow, the government this evening revealed it is aiming to deliver a five-fold increase in the number of public chargers for plug-in vehicle drivers to power up their batteries, in order to support rapidly growing sales of EVs.

The announcement of the new target comes alongside confirmation of a £1bn investment plan from BP to expand and upgrade its Pulse EV charging network across the UK, in a move expected to support hundreds of jobs.

The announcements come amid growing concern around a lag between charging point provision and the number of EVs on Britain's roads, prompting fears limited charge point availability could discourage some drivers from switching to EVs.

Earlier this week, trade body SMMT said there are now 32 charge points for every plug-in car in the UK, compared to 16 public charge points for every vehicle just a year ago.

In order to combat so-called 'charging anxiety', the government said that tomorrow's EV Infrastructure Strategy would set out plans to expand the charging network "so that it's robust, fair and covers the entire country", while also improving user experience.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said switching to EVs would also help to reduce the UK's exposure to volatile global fossil fuel markets, including imports of Russian oil and gas, which have helped to fund President Putin's war effort.

"We're powering ahead with plans to help British people go electric, with our expanding charging network making journeys easier right across the country," he said. "Clean transport isn't just better for the environment, but is another way we can drive down our dependence on external energy supplies. It will also create new high-skilled jobs for our automotive and energy sectors and ultimately secure more sustainable and affordable motoring for all."

Around a third of the funding behind the Strategy - £500m - is to be invested in bringing high-quality, competitively priced chargepoints to communities across the UK, which includes a £450m Local EV Infrastructure Fund to boost EV hubs and on-street charging projects, the government said.

The funding scheme includes a £10m pot dedicated to local authority-led projects for boosting EV charging provision, as well as a £50m for council staff to work on local public charge point planning, to ensure new charge points complement other green transport modes such as walking and cycling.

The funding comes on top of the government's existing £950m Rapid Charging Fund, through which it is aiming to support the rollout of at least 6,000 superfast charge points across England's motorways by 2035.

Legislation and new standards are also planned to improve driver experience when using the charging network, the government said. Proposed reforms include a forthcoming mandate for operators to provide real-time data about public chargepoint availability, enabling drivers to easily compare prices and use contactless payment when charging up, as well as a requirement for a minimum 99 per cent reliability rate at rapid chargers.

The moves come in response to complaints from some drivers over charge point reliability and the need to sign up to multiple networks to access different charge points.

Alongside the strategy, the government said it would be additionally launching an Automotive Roadmap outlining joint government and industry commitments to achieve the decarbonisation of road transport. It marks the first in a series of Roadmaps planned this year for each sector covered by the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which was released in 2020.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the aim of the new measures was to ensure that "no matter where you live - be that a city centre or rural village, the north, south, east or west of the country, we're powering up the switch to electric and ensuring no one gets left behind in the process".

"The scale of the climate challenge ahead of us all is well-known, and decarbonising transport is at the very heart of our agenda," he said. "That's why we're ensuring the country is EV-fit for future generations by the end of this decade, revolutionising our charging network and putting the consumer first."

The government has set its sights on ending sales of petrol and diesel cars from 2030, and carmakers have therefore been rapidly expanding their battery car manufacturing capability, with 150 models of electric cars and vans now available to buy in the UK and sales continuing to set fresh records.

The upfront costs of an EV have also been falling alongside battery costs, with the government noting predictions from some analysts that they could reach parity on purchase price with fossil fuel cars within the next three to four years.

Further details of BP's £1bn investment in its Pulse EV charging network, meanwhile, are expected to be revealed tomorrow to tie in with the publication of the government's EV Infrastructure Strategy.

Richard Bartlett, senior vice president at BP Pulse, described the investment as "vital" to the transition to EVs.

"This investment allows us to deliver more," he said. "More high-speed charging in dedicated hubs and on existing fuel and convenience sites. More home charging services. And crucial enhancements to our digital technology that will make charging fast, easy and reliable."