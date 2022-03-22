Study: Net zero can cut costs for consumers in wake of energy crunch

The government has faced yet more calls to double down on its net zero agenda as it continues to draw up an Energy Security Strategy designed to reduce households' vulnerability to skyrocketing gas prices and Russia's influence over energy markets.

A report published by think tank Onward yesterday calculated that investment in clean energy would save households £98 by 2027 compared to sticking with gas power, delivering savings of £10.5bn a year across the economy.

It notes that consumers today are already benefiting from cost savings generated by net zero policies, with the Contracts for Difference (CfD) renewables support scheme paying back more than £114m to UK energy suppliers, equivalent to £6.46 per household, last year.

Moreover, investment in renewables last year displaced around £6.1bn worth of gas from UK energy markets, equivalent to £221 of gas per household, according to the research.

As such, Onward has branded calls from some MPs and media outlets for the government to abandon or pare down the UK's decarbonisation agenda in the wake of the cost of living crisis as hugely misguided.

"The UK's investment in renewables is both popular with the public and already delivering benefits for households," said deputy director at the think tank, Adam Hawksbee. "The savings will only increase as technology develops and gas prices go up. Backtracking now would be bad for the climate, for bill payers, and for British industry."

The analysis was published in the same week as new calculations from the Carbon Brief website which showed how the impact of David Cameron's decision to reduce clean heat, household insulation, and renewable power funding is now costing each British household £150 annually in higher bills, or £8.4bn across the whole economy.

Meanwhile, a separate report published this week has highlighted that the UK could eliminate the need for Russian gas imports as soon as 2023, and oil one year later, if the government sticks to the 'balanced net zero pathway' set out in the CCC's sixth carbon budget report.

The analysis calculates the UK could reduce its overall demand for oil and gas by 30 per cent by the end of the decade, amounting to a reduction of £70bn in fossil fuel spend, if it follows the recommendations set out by its official climate advisors.

Cameron Hepburn, director of the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, which produced the research, stressed that reducing these imports would cut costs for consumers, help tackle climate change, and shrink Russia's warchest.

"Our analysis also found that, since the 2014 annexation of Crimea, the UK has paid Russia in excess of £22bn for oil and gas imports," he said. "Money going out the door to pay for oil and gas can instead be invested on installing cheaper clean energy, saving UK households money in the long-term and helping to protect the planet.

"It is shocking to think that instead, we have paid £22bn to Russia, where Putin has embarked on a cruel and destructive war. £22bn is enough to fund over 8,000 T-14 Russian tanks."

The report scome just a few weeks after the Climate Change Committee (CCC) noted that sustained high gas prices were making the drive to a net zero economy a more compelling economic prospect. Should current prices continue into the mid-2030s, the net zero transition would generate savings for the UK's economy of roughly 0.5 per cent a year of GDP by the 2030s, it estimated, over-riding its previous assumption of a net cost of one per cent of GDP per year.

The Prime Minister is due to publish an Energy Security Strategy in the coming weeks that will set out plans for beefing up the UK's energy independence in response to surging energy costs that have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The strategy is expected to focus largely on ramping up renewables deployment, however ministers have also indicated they intend to support new oil and gas production as part of efforts to boost domestic energy security.

Energy and climate experts have cautioned against this approach, noting that it is misguided given that gas prices are set by international markets, and new oil and gas fields can take decades to come online, by which time demand for oil and gas should have fallen sharply as clean technologies move into the mainstream.

