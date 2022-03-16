Government proposes 13 new legally-binding targets to drive nature recovery in England

Proposals for 13 long-term environmental targets to improve water quality, tackle air pollution, enhance biodiversity, and curb waste levels have been unveiled today by the government, all of which are set to be made legally-binding under the Environment Act.

The long-awaited targets cover a range of environmental priorities and set out a series of goals that would have to be achieved within 15 to 20 years and would require government to develop plans for measuring progress. Annual progress reports from the government and the new Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) watchdog would also have to be produced under the proposed legislation.

Specific targets set out today include halting wildlife decline by 2030 before then increasing species populations by 10 per cent by 2042 - a goal the government described as "highly ambitious" given current trends have seen a two per cent annual decline in wildlife over the past 20 years.

Another proposed target aims to increase England's tree canopy and woodland cover from 14.5 per cent to 17.5 per cent by 2050, which the government estimates would add another 420,000 hectares of tree cover over the next 30 years.

Such a target would require an "unprecedented increase in afforestation" in England that could suck up 170 million tonnes of CO2 by the end of the century, or roughly half of the UK's carbon emissions in 2020, according to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

On air quality, the government is proposing a target to limit fine particle pollution - known as PM2.5 - to 10 micrograms per cubic metre by 2042 in England, and reduce the population's exposure to the pollutant by 35 per cent by 2040, against 2018 levels.

The government described PM2.5 as one of the air pollutants of greatest harm to human health, citing estimates that reducing population exposure by just one microgram could prevent thousands of cases of heart disease, strokes, asthma, and lung cancers each year.

Other targets proposed today as part of new eight-week consultation exercise include cutting residual waste per capita, ensuring 70 per cent of England's protected sea areas are in a "favourable condition", cutting public water use by a fifth, and reducing inland water pollution from agriculture and waste water treatment from mining and fertilisers, all within the next 15-20 years.

The targets are set to be put on a statutory footing through the Environment Act, with the recently-launched OEP tasked with holding the government to account to meet the targets. Further non-legally-binding short-term, interim goals are also expected to be unveiled later this year to support the longer term targets.

Under the proposed rules, the new goals would be reviewed every five years, with scope in the Environment Act for the government to set further targets in future.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the proposed reforms "are intended to set a clear, long-term plan for nature's recovery", and would be backed by a "rationalised" legal framework to support regulators overseeing achievement of the goals.

"In a post EU era we now have the freedom to move towards a system that focuses on nature's recovery as well as its preservation, and which places more emphasis on science and less emphasis on legal process," he said. "This change in approach will help us in the pursuit of the targets we are setting under the Environment Act."

The proposed targets are designed to support the UK's commitment to protect 30 per cent of its land and sea by 2030, as part of which the government has also launched a 'green paper' on its approach towards delivering on that commitment over the next eight years.

The green paper sets out an ambition to "simplify and streamline environmental regulation", citing myriad overlapping marine and land conservation frameworks, which it argues are more of a hindrance than a help in supporting nature recovery.

"The layering of these different processes and obligations distracts from our ability to focus resources strategically or holistically on actions on-site and pressures off site in a way that best delivers for nature," the paper states. "Alongside this, very few members of the public are likely to know what these terms mean, or why these sites are worth protecting. This element is crucial to public engagement with and support for this work."

In addition, the government and Natural England today announced a package of practical and financial support to help local councils in areas where protected sites are found to be in an 'unfavourable condition' as a result of nutrient pollution, including grants of £100,000 to each affected catchment to support cross-council work.

Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper conceded that while the UK's network of protected, conservation areas had been vital in supporting nature and species for the past 70 years "we can and must do better".

"As nature faces ever-increasing pressures, including from the effects of climate change, it is no longer sufficient to maintain the remnants of nature that have survived, but to invest in large-scale recovery," he said. "Ambitious targets to halt the decline in species abundance and to increase the area of land and sea protected for nature, backed by a range of new policies to meet them, means that we are in a strong position to shift up a gear - not only protecting what's left but also to recover some of what has been lost."

Environmental and business groups gave a mixed response to the targets and proposals from the government today, with many arguing greater ambition was needed on all fronts in order to halt and reverse the decline in nature and biodiversity across the UK.

Ruth Chambers, senior parliamentary affairs associate at Greener UK - a coalition of 12 environmental groups - described the targets as "a decent start, but it's hard to see them making the necessary changes at the necessary speed".

"Genuine ambition would see targets for protected habitats and resource consumption - and with shorter deadlines," she said. "We cannot wait fifteen years or longer to see if there's an improvement."

Similarly Signe Norberg, head of public affairs at green business body the Aldersgate Group, hailed the proposed targets and green paper as "a welcome step forward", but argued it was "not yet evident" that they would deliver the significant environmental improvements needed.

She said businesses were "strongly supportive" of legally binding targets on nature restoration as they "see this as a key part of improving their resilience and competitiveness", but that clear interim targets would be needed to attract private sector investment to support their delivery.

"To attract meaningful and long-term private investment, the ultimate targets and reforms must aim to substantially improve environmental standards and must result in bold, forward looking, well joined-up and properly enforced environmental regulations, policies and market mechanisms," she said.

"Critically, businesses can only respond to long-term targets if these are backed by nearer-term interim targets and clear policies and incentives, both of which will need to be clearly set out in the next Environment Improvement Plan due in January 2023."