New LinkedIn data reveals UK green hiring surge

The battle for green talent is intensifying, according to new data from LinkedIn, which reveals the UK is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of sustainability roles being advertised through the platform.

Since 2019, there has been rapid growth in green hiring in the UK, with the change in the share of green hires almost double the global average, according to the company's new UK Green Skills Report which was published today.

The report details how green job growth in the UK accelerated during the pandemic with the share of LinkedIn job postings requiring green skills growing by 12 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

However, levels of green talent on the platform grew by only nine per cent in the same period, suggesting long-standing concerns over green skills shortages could prove well-founded.

Sue Duke, vice president and head of global public policy and economic graph at LinkedIn, said the UK's workforce was "ahead of the curve in making the transition to green". "However, while we saw green hiring accelerate during the pandemic, more green skills are needed across all sectors if we're to equip businesses and workers with the skills required to reach urgent climate change targets," she added.

The growing demand for green skills is part of a global trend, with the latest update confirming that in 2019 green hiring occurred at a faster rate than the overall hiring rate on LinkedIn in most economies around the world for the first time. However, the UK remains something of an outlier with LinkedIn finding that the average job in the UK requires more than double the green skill level compared to the global average, with the UK second only to the US in terms of green skill intensity.

The report also highlights how green job demand is more acute in some sectors than others. For example, the number of energy auditor, wind turbine technician, and sustainability manager roles advertised on the platform have all grew by over 30 per cent in the past year. Meanwhile, UK industries with the highest share of green talent hires in 2021 were construction, manufacturing, and corporate services, which largely maps on to the sectors that globally see the highest levels of green skill penetration, LinkedIn said.

The results were welcomed by Alex Burqhart, Minister for Skills, who said it was "brilliant to see the UK is leading the way in terms of green hiring, following our efforts to build back greener from the pandemic".

He added that the government was "committed to supporting people to get the green skills they will need for the careers of tomorrow via our employer-led skills system, which ranges from Skills Bootcamps to apprenticeships, T Levels and traineeships".

However, Sam Alvis, head of economy at think tank Green Alliance, warned the new data further underlined the need for bolder action to tackle a looming skills gap. "There's no doubt that net zero will bring huge job opportunities for the UK," he said. "But as LinkedIn's new report shows, we need concerted action to close the gap between demand for green jobs and the skills to do them. Public policy needs to support businesses, institutions and individuals to develop the skills we need for thriving green industries. Without it we risk being outpaced by other countries."

The research also found that globally, the 'green gender gap' has shown no improvement since 2015, with only 62 women for every 100 men qualified for green roles. The report also found that the UK falls below the global average with fewer than 60 women with green skills for every 100 men, although the UK is making some progress and is now in the top 25 countries most quickly narrowing the gender gap.

The new study echoes the conclusions of a host of recent reports from business groups and think thanks, which have warned the UK and other economies are facing a serious skills crunch as the net zero transition gathers pace and demand for skills required to build low carbon infrastructure in particular soars.

