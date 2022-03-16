'A great victory for European ideas': EU plans for carbon border tariffs move forward

The EU could soon become the first market to introduce carbon tariffs on imports of carbon intensive goods, after member state governments yesterday signalled their backing for the proposals.

EU Finance Ministers yesterday finalised their negotiating stance ahead of talks with the European Parliament, confirming they would broadly back proposals from the European Commission for a new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The CBAM package was put forward by the Commission last summer in response to growing concerns that soaring carbon prices set through the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) could leave European industries at a competitive disadvantage compared to imports from countries without carbon pricing mechanisms in place.

As such, the bloc is proposing the introduction of carbon tariffs on iron, steel, cement, aluminium, fertilizer, and electricity imported from countries that are deemed to have lower environmental standards.

Writing on Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the agreement as a major step forward for the EU's net zero transition. "Europe is moving forward," he wrote. "An agreement has just been reached between the Member States on a 'carbon tax' at our borders, a fight that I have been fighting for since 2017, and a priority of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire similarly hailed the deal as "a huge step forward on reduction of carbon emissions within our borders".

"We will be the first continent to adopt that kind of mechanism," he added. "This is a great victory for European ideas."

The proposals will now be debated by the European Council, Commission, and Parliament with a view to finalising the rules that would govern the new mechanism.

The levy is expected to be based on the prices set by the ETS and would be phase in over time. Crucially, under the proposals the introduction of carbon tariffs would be accompanied by a gradual phasing out of the free allowances issued to companies that are deemed to be exposed to competitive risks from countries without carbon prices in place.

Under a proposal drafted by France, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, the precise details on how to phase out free allowances are set to be discussed under a separate proposed reforms to ETS.

The proposals agreed by Finance Ministers also call for a three-year transition period for the new mechanism, which would see it come fully into force in January 2026. In the interim, importers would only be required to report on the goods they are importing before then moving to a system where they would have to buy special carbon certificates for the goods they are trading with prices set by the ETS.

The package is also expected to support the EU's sweeping new energy security strategy, which has seen it unveil plans to slash fossil fuel imports in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting turmoil on global energy market.

However, the idea of carbon border tariffs remains highly controversial in some quarters with countries such as China branding them a form of green protectionism.

The EU hopes the introduction of tariffs coupled with the three-year transition period can provide it with greater diplomatic leverage as it calls on more countries to strengthen their decarbonisation plans and introduce their own carbon pricing mechanisms. As such the proposals would allow importers of goods from countries that have carbon pricing in place to claim a reduction in the number of CBAM certificates they have to buy.

However, some experts fear the move could spark retaliatory tariffs and a trade war with other governments at a time when geopolitical tensions are already running high.

