Ecosia injects $23m into solar energy platform start-up Zolar

Non-profit green search engine calls on businesses across Europe to step up investment in renewables in response to crisis in Ukraine
Ecosia has announced plans to invest $23m in solar energy platform start-up Zolar, as the non-profit green search engine yesterday urged other businesses to follow suit and plough capital into renewables...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial