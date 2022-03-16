'Reimagine the building as an asset bank': Circular building design toolkit launched by Arup and Ellen MacArthur Foundation

A new toolkit for enabling 'circular building' design has been published this week by engineering consultancy giant Arup in association with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, with a view to providing practical tools and solutions to drive more sustainable practices across the real estate industry.

The Circular Buildings Toolkit, published yesterday, provides guidance for how the principles of a circular economy can be applied to building design and operations, and showcases best practice case studies Arup has developed around the world.

The partners said the toolkit would help the industry rethink the way it uses raw materials, and enable owners, investors, and developers to ready their portfolios for an "influx of sustainability regulation" in the coming years.

The toolkit has already been referenced by Arup for a circular building design project in Essen, Germany, which was commissioned by start-up Futur2K and is expected to be unveiled in May, they said.

Launching the resource, Arup and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation noted that the building industry's sustainability efforts had to date been "almost solely focused" on energy efficiency, and warned that greater action needed to be taken to reduce the environmental footprint of the raw materials required to build and maintain properties.

The guide is designed to move the industry away from what it describes as a 'take, make, waste' consumption model, by encouraging products and materials throughout the design process to be kept in use for longer, they said.

Andrew Morlet, CEO at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said that the growing use of renewable energy technologies and improved building energy efficiency was "only half the story" when it comes to delivering a more sustainable built environment sector. "Forty-five per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the way we make and use things," he said. "We need a circular economy to address these emissions."

"The global transition to a circular economy - an economy designed to eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature - is vital in order to tackle global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss," he added.

Eva Hinkers, Europe region chair at Arup, said there was huge potential for the sector to reduce its environmental footprint, noting that buildings currently consumed roughly 40 per cent of the world's raw materials.

"The circular economy can help the real estate sector generate more value - economic, social - as it moves towards climate neutrality," she said. "Circular approaches allow us to reimagine the building as an asset bank, so that materials can be repurposed and stay in use for longer. We hope this toolkit helps the industry move beyond roadmaps and blueprints and makes circular economy a reality."

A London building owned by media group Sky designed with a modular, prefabricated timber structure to reduce the use of non-renewable materials and speed up emissions-intensive construction time is one of a number of real-life examples featured in the guide, alongside a corporate headquarters in Seoul that features a modular lighting system, and a temporary structure built for Dutch Design Week that was made entirely from borrowed materials.

The toolkit is one part of an ongoing partnership between Arup and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that is focused on driving more sustainable business practices and promoting the circular economy across the built environment, according to the partners.

