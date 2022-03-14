Amazon welcomes 100 new signatories to Climate Pledge campaign

More than 300 major companies have now committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2040 by signing up to the Climate Pledge campaign launched by tech and e-commerce giant Amazon and campaign group Global Optimism.

The campaign today announced that it has welcomed nearly 100 new signatories to The Climate Pledge, representing an almost 600 per cent growth in signatories over the past year.

New signatories to the pledge include global shipping giant Maersk, software developer SAP, and timber firm Weyerhaeuser.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge commit to regularly reporting emissions and implementing decarbonisation strategies in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement so as to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

"The effects of climate change are becoming more and more apparent in our surroundings and daily lives, and we firmly believe that the private sector must continue to innovate and collaborate across regions and industries in order to decarbonize the global economy at scale," said Andy Jassy CEO of Amazon. "It's an encouraging sign that more than 300 businesses have now signed The Climate Pledge, which commits them to confronting climate change head-on by incorporating real business changes that will make a lasting impact on our planet. We can only do it together."

Signatories to the Climate Pledge include both established multinational brands and emerging firms operating in fast-expanding clean markets.

For example, among the new signatories announced today are electric aerospace company BETA technologies and renewable fuels technology company Infinium, both of which have received investments from the Climate Pledge Fund, Amazon's $2bn venture capital fund aimed at helping companies accelerate decarbonisation efforts. Nearly 13 per cent of The Climate Pledge signatories represent the transport, aviation and logistics sectors, the group said.

Christiana Figueres, founding partner of Global Optimism and one of the architects of the Paris Agreement through her previous role as head of the UN's climate secretariat former climate chief, said: "In the face of great peril, which is what the latest science depicts, the business community must have a clear path forward: Step up and accelerate emissions reductions so that we might avoid the worst of the damages yet to come.

"It's encouraging, therefore, that 300 companies are committed to working together to achieve net-zero by 2040 or sooner through The Climate Pledge. But 300 companies are not enough to deliver the transformations we need. I encourage all business leaders to get to grips with the science, translate it for their businesses, and enable the changes we need without delay."

The Climate Pledge is part of a global trend that has seen thousands of companies and governments covering around 90 per cent of global GDP set net zero targets in recent years.

