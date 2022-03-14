'It's really not that hard to grasp': How wind farms and insulation are saving UK bill-payers billions of pounds

ECIU analysis shows home insulation is set to save £1.15bn on bills this year, while cheap wind power’s benefits are set to reach £660m
Wind farms and home insulation are already collectively saving UK residents billions of pounds a year on their bills amid soaring global gas prices further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and the savings...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial