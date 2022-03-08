'Number one cash flow to Putin's war chest': Might European governments really sanction Russian oil and gas?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
Russia supplies Europe with a quarter of its crude oil and 40 per cent of its fossil gas | Credit: iStock
Image:

Russia supplies Europe with a quarter of its crude oil and 40 per cent of its fossil gas | Credit: iStock

The UK and EU are in the process of drawing up plans setting out how they will reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas. But could they cut off supplies altogether, amid growing pressure from campaigners and the Kremlin's foreboding threats to launch an energy war?

As Russia continues its bombing of Ukrainian cities, pressure is mounting on governments to add oil and gas to the extensive list of economic sanctions they have placed on Moscow. While the moral case...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Women and net zero: Who is tracking gender disparity in the UK's green jobs market?

Survey: Influence of women in sustainability being stifled by gender bias and systemic barriers

Most read
01

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
02

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
04

NGOs call for ban on Russian and Belarussian timber imports

03 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

Why climate goals must lie at the heart of organisational strategy in order for it to succeed

02 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Boris Johnson was speaking during a press conference at Downing Street | Credit: Chatham House
Politics

'This will encourage the world to go for green solutions': Boris Johnson touts plan for fresh UK energy supply strategy

UK may look to domestic oil and gas sources to reduce reliance on Russia in short term, but Prime Minister insists government will not be abandoning net zero transition

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 March 2022 • 6 min read
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in
Energy

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in

Just two weeks left to go to submission deadline for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - the UK's biggest and best celebration of the green economy

BusinessGreen Staff
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
Building individual mental resilience could also accelerate climate action, the report argues | Credit: iStock
Management

'We are our own worst enemy': Could mindfulness and compassion help accelerate climate action?

A growing body of evidence argues personal mental health is deeply connected to wider policy failures – could embedding mindfulness teaching into society improve our responses?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 March 2022 • 10 min read