Government set to miss tree-planting target, National Audit Office warns

Increasing the UK's woodland will help it reach net zero by 2050
Increasing the UK's woodland will help it reach net zero by 2050

National Audit Office says Defra lay down unrealistic timeline for key element of the UK's net zero strategy

The UK is set to fall short of its tree planting target for 2021/2022, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).  

Nature-based projects, including woodland creation and management, form a key part of the government's net zero strategy with the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra) working towards a target to deliver an annual tree-planting rate of 7,500 hectares in England by 2024/2025.

However, in a new report published late last week the NAO acknowledged that while Defra had "worked fast and in difficult circumstances to launch new tree-planting schemes", the department had not given "enough consideration to whether its planting target is realistic".

Defra had announced the 7,500 hectares target after analysing historic tree-planting rates in the UK, but the NAO said this rate had not been achieved in the UK for at least 50 years, with 6,000 hectares of planting having only been reached in a single year three times since the early 1970s.

To be on target to reach the 2025 target, the NAO suggested the UK would need to plant 2,577 hectares of new trees in 2021-22, but the government was set to miss the target by a huge margin with only between 1,400 and 1,900 hectares expected to be planted.

Challenges outlined in the NAO report include uncertainty from landowners about the long-term government funding for treen-planting projects, limited support from other departments, and supply issues for seeds and saplings, as well as a lack of staffing.  

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: "There are significant challenges Defra will need to address if it is to achieve its ambitious targets and support government's wider Net Zero agenda. These include sustaining the interest of landowners, ensuring there are sufficient skills on the ground and securing the active support of other parts of government."

After 2024-25, the UK government will mainly fund tree-planting through the new Environmental Land Management scheme (ELM), which is set to replace the Common Agricultural Policy under the UK's post Brexit farming subsidy reforms. However, the NAO said uncertainty over the design of ELM means Defra has been unable to develop detailed plans for the transition to the new subsidy regime and the likely impact on tree-planting.

Responding to the NAO report, Defra said it was confident it was on track to meet a UK-wide target of planting 30,000 hectares per year by the end of the Parliament. It added that a tree-planting rate of over 6,000 hectares per year had been achieved as recently as the 2000s and said the NAO report had underplayed the amount of tree-planting that will take place from other government-funded schemes this year, in addition to Nature for Climate Fund (NCF) supported planting and privately-funded tree-planting.

"The challenge of climate change requires stretching targets and high ambition," said Environment Secretar George Eustice. "The NAO report acknowledges that we have worked at pace in difficult circumstances to rise to this challenge but we are under no illusion that there is more to do. That is why we will treble the number of trees planted rates by the end of this Parliament, backed up by over £500m."

