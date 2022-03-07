'Inequality in responsibility': Study urges six green lifestyle changes for developed world

Affluent households in industrialised nations should commit to six green lifestyle changes in order to help trigger the "staggering pace of action" needed to avert the climate crisis and keep 1.5C temeprature goals within reach, according to a new public campaign which launched over the weekend.

Dubbed Jump, the campaign urges citizens, business leaders, and policymakers to sign up to a handful of core low carbon actions that everyone can take to curb emissions, such as avoiding eating meat, cutting down on new clothing and electronic goods purchases, and reducing private car use and travel by plane.

The six recommended actions are based on work by researchers at the University of Leeds, the C40 Cities group, and consultancy Arup, which undertook a year-long study to determine the greenhouse gas impact of the goods produced, transported, and consumed around the world. They then also made projections on future growth in consumption, and potential future policy changes, to determine the actions needed between 2030 and 2050 by businesses and the general public alike in different regions of the world to deliver on international climate goals.

Drawing lessons from the study's findings, several authors of the research set up Jump as a separate campaign, which stresses that businesses and policymakers "maintain the biggest responsibility" for combatting emissions and consumption, primarily through their control over supply chains and buildings.

However, the campaign argues that communities and individuals can also still make a big difference to global decarbonisation efforts. In particular, it underscores the importance of significant lifestyle changes that more comfortably-off people living in developed regions, such as the UK, Europe, and the USA, could make.

"In the next decade we need a two-thirds reduction in impact the impact of consumption in wealthy parts of the world," the group states. "This will require a complete rethink in how our economies and lives work."

The campaign suggests people in these regions should aim to cut down on waste by keeping hold of electronic products such as phones and laptops for at least seven years before disposing them and buying no more than three new items of clothing each year.

More sustainable diets are also recommended as key to driving change, with the campaign urging participants to adopt a mostly plant-based diet, avoid eating excessive amounts, and ensure all food bought is eaten in order to cut down on food waste.

And, on travel the campaign suggests citizens avoid travelling via their own personal cars where possible, holiday locally, and limit flights to once every three years.

"It is clear that some of the places in the world we currently think are most sustainable, particularly in the northern hemisphere, are in fact extremely high impact when we include the impact of their consumption," the campaign states. "We must be clear that given there is inequality in consumption and wealth, there is inequality in responsibility."

Elsewhere, the campaign also includes highlights wider actions which it argues can help improve the sustainability of the wider economy, such as switching to a green energy supplier, moving pensions and investments towards greener financial products, and using energy at home more efficiently.

"This shift is different to the others because the research doesn't imply that individuals are responsible for changing global systems," the Jump website states. "However, we know that personal shifts to our own lives can collectively have a massive impact. These shifts don't require us all to become public activists, as that's not for everyone. But the shifts can also be powerful alongside your activism."

